Gossip Girl Season 2 Premiere Date Set at HBO Max: Which Original Star is Returning?

Gossip Girl is back on HBO Max later this year.

Teen Vogue confirmed Thursday that the highly anticipated second reboot season will premiere on Thursday, December 1.

No word yet on whether we're getting all the episodes in one go, but we should get those details when the trailer drops.

Additionally, one of the original Gossip Girl's most chaotic characters is along for the ride.

Showrunner Joshua Safran revealed to Teen Vogue that Michelle Trachtenberg is joining the cast as the villainous Georgina Sparks.

And, thankfully, she'll be up to her same old schemes.

“What she brought to the original series was anarchy,” Safran told the outlet.

“She’s an anarchist. She’ll just do anything and just for any reason she decides."

"So we brought that energy to the first show, and then we brought that energy back to this one."

"She’s the same, and that’s what I think is so fun, that Michelle is older, we’re all older, Georgina is older yet has the exact same energy. She’s out of time."

If you watch Gossip Girl online, you know Georgina popped up to stir the pot when the drama was dying down, so it's nice to know we're getting more of the same here.

Gossip Girl Season 2 picks up with Julian teaming up with Gossip Girl, sure to cause some major drama.

Original Gossip Girl fans were left feeling short-changed by the reboot's tamer approach to drama, and thankfully, that should change when the second season gets underway.

“I always knew that if we got to a season two, the characters themselves, now that they have been manipulated by Gossip Girl for a full season, would start to play into Gossip Girl's hand,” Safran tells Teen Vogue.

“That would be the place for us to go back to doing that stuff that the first show did so well because we would've, A) established ourselves as our own entity, but, B) if you're a group of teenagers and Gossip Girl is screwing with you, it took a while for Blair and Serena even to fall into... they weren't pushing each other into the Seine or into fountains early."

"That was because Gossip Girl's influence gets to you so much that it amps you up, and that's season two … There are catfights, and people get pushed into a fountain.”

Sounds intriguing, right?

Julien (Jordan Alexander), Zoya (Whitney Peak), Obie (Eli Brown), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Max (Thomas Doherty), Aki (Evan Mock), Monet (Savannah Lee Smith), and Luna (Zion Moreno) are all confirmed to be back for Season 2.

