Great American Family Unveils Holiday Slate

Great American Family today unveiled the 18 all-new original movies premiering as part of the network’s holiday programming franchise, Great American Christmas.

The annual programming event returns on Friday, October 21, with original Christmas movie premieres every weekend, and Christmas movies 24/7, all-day and all-night, through the end of the year.

The expanded slate of 18 new titles represents a 50% increase in the network’s holiday movie offering in year two and further establishes the brand as a destination for original Christmas movies.

Destined at Christmas, Saturday, October 22 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott

Kim and Theo meet amid Black Friday shopping madness but there’s a definite spark between them.

When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated.

With Christmas coming, there should be plenty of distractions, but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other.

Both yearn to find each other but how with so little information to go on? It’ll take a little Christmas magic and destiny to bring them back together.

Catering Christmas, Saturday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing

A fledgling caterer, Molly Frost, is hired by Jean Harrison, the perfectionistic director of the renowned Harrison Foundation, to cater this year’s annual Christmas Gala dinner.

Things get complicated when Molly falls for Jean's nephew, Carson, 30s, a photographer with no desire to take over the family’s foundation -- until his aunt assigns him to the task of making sure the catered dinner goes perfectly.

A Royal Christmas on Ice, Saturday, November 5 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Anna Marie Dobbins and Jonathan Stoddard

Looking to escape his Royal life, a dashing prince comes to the United States to start a business in a small town in upstate New York and winds up falling for a former Olympic ice skater.

Love At the Christmas Contest (wt), Sunday, November 6 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Samantha Cope and Ross Jirgl

For as long as she can remember, Angie's favorite part of Christmas has been the Christmas Eve tree lighting in town square.

But this Christmas, her first without her mom, Angie doesn't feel much like celebrating... until she learns her mom had always dreamed of winning the annual tree decorating contest and seeing her tree lit up in town square.

Angie realizes winning the contest and decorating the town's tree is the perfect way to honor her mom. What Angie isn't expecting is her high school sweetheart David and his adorable daughter Gabby to enter the contest, too.

A Merry Christmas Wish, Saturday, November 12 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison

An NYC advertising executive returns to her hometown to sell the family farm, but instead reconnects with her childhood friend and gets involved with organizing the yearly Winter Wonderland, which takes place on the property.

My Best Friend’s Christmas, Sunday, November 13 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Breanne Hill and Colton Little

When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend for the holidays.

Christmas At Pine Valley, Saturday, November 19 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat

Natalie is the owner of a successful farm and home goods store that garners the attention of a major magazine.

The magazine sends a reporter named Josh to profile Natalie's company thinking it's a family-run business.

Little does he know that Natalie's business is run by her with the help of longtime family friends.

Knowing how much the article will help struggling farm, Natalie must convince Josh that her "family" and Christmas traditions are all real.

My Favorite Christmas Tree, Sunday, November 20 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Emma Johnson and Giles Panton

Kyla is a skilled genealogy researcher who’s made a thriving business of putting together family trees.

When she comes across new information regarding her mother’s mysterious extended family, Kyla and her sister travel to the charming town of Conifer, hoping to piece together their ancestry.

The search leads Kyla to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its stubborn, handsome owner – and potentially, love.

Christmas at the Drive-In, Friday, November 25 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe

A property lawyer works to prove that her town's Drive In Theater, a local institution is not closed down at the holidays, finding romance with the very person who is trying to sell the property.

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (fka Someday at Christmas), Saturday, November 26 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene, and Gladys Knight

An aspiring Broadway singer is convinced to participate in a small-scale production for her local Christmas celebration.

Along the way, she finds hope and unexpected mentorship towards her dream career. But will her professional success come at the cost of her chance at love?

Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas…Present, Sunday, November 27 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas

Maggie and Eric are busy parents of teenagers who embark on a trip to the home of Maggie’s widowed brother to celebrate Christmas.

Everyone has different expectations of the perfect holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the season.

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, Saturday, December 3 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Andrea Barber and Dan Payne

Ivy struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, the darling of Icicle Falls; head of the Candy Cane Lane Lights Extravaganza, owner of The Christmas Haus, and a former TV star known adoringly as the “Christmas Maven.”

This Christmas, a series of comical and mysterious events bring the town together in a masterstroke of perfection only the “Christmas Maven” herself could appreciate.

A Candy Rock Entertainment production.

B&B Merry, Sunday, December 4 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch

Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore, is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a smalltown B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the property… and falling for the owner’s handsome son, Graham, who helps her to learn that every experience can be five-star when shared with kindred spirits.

Big Box Christmas (wt), Friday, December 9 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson

Two exes finally reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas.

A Prince for the Holidays (wt), Saturday, December 10 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver

Madison, an aspiring musician, jokingly tells her overbearing family that she is dating the prince of a small European nation.

The joke goes too far as her friend and co-worker Sebastian is roped into impersonating the prince while visiting her family in New Jersey. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret.

A Belgian Chocolate Christmas, Sunday, December 11 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Jaclyn Hales and Zane Stephens

A photographer takes her best friend's place at a Belgian culinary school at the holidays and connects with the chocolatier leading the class.

As romance begins to bloom, the only problem is a case of mistaken identity.

A Brush with Christmas Romance (wt), Saturday, December 17 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata

Over the week leading up to Christmas, Charlotte tries to capture her own unique style in the local art scene while also helping her mother run the family restaurant.

Disheartened and struggling to find time for her art, Charlotte throws out her latest painting, only to discover that it has been anonymously submitted to the Christmas art festival.

It turns out that Wyatt, a visiting artist, stumbled upon her discarded work and is now using the festival’s exposure to find its mysterious creator who has stolen his heart with her craft.

The Art of Christmas, Sunday, December 18 (8 p.m. ET), Starring Brigitte Kingsley and Joe Towne

After her latest gallery exhibition literally goes up in flames, struggling artist Liv James accepts a teaching job at a local elementary school to make ends meet. Through this reluctant career

