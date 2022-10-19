Grey's Anatomy: Greg Germann Returning as Tom Koracick

While many shows close the door when a character is written out, gone never means truly gone for ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

TV Line reports that Greg Germann is the latest star to return to the series.

Germann joined the series during its 14th season in a recurring capacity before being upped to series regular for seasons 16-17 before departing the show.

He guest-starred on Grey's Anatomy Season 18, and will return once again during Grey's Anatomy Season 19.

Germann was a fan-favorite during his time on the show, so it makes sense that he would return to the role of Dr. Tom Koracick.

The star will appear on the November 3rd installment, the same episode that also sees Jesse Williams return as Jackson Avery for one episode.

TV Line reports that "Koracick reaches out to Catherine (who is in Boston) regarding a personal matter."

Meredith, meanwhile, also spends the episode in Boston, catching up with Jackson.

Meanwhile, it looks like Ellen Pompeo is plotting her exit as Meredith.

It was revealed earlier this year that Pompeo would be on-screen for eight episodes of the current season, and her future beyond that is unclear.

We do know the star is set to headline and EP a Hulu an untitled orphan limited series.

Whether we can expect Meredith in a potential 20th season of Grey's Anatomy, we don't know.

The ratings have continued to slip this season, with the demo down 15% through two episodes, but Grey's Anatomy has been known to add a wealth of viewers post-airdate.

We'll reserve further judgment on the ratings until we get our eyes on some of the delayed viewing.

Kate Walsh makes a grand return to the series later this week after landing a recurring deal to play Addison Montgomery again.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.