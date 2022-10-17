Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams to Guest Star & Direct During Season 19

Despite big names leaving Grey's Anatomy, they always pop back up.

The same can be said for Jesse Williams, who has closed a deal to return to the ABC medical drama for Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5.

Williams will also direct the episode, airing November 3, and titled "When I Get to the Border."

Deadline first reported the news.

This marks the second time Williams has returned since exiting as a series regular in early 2021.

The star returned for the Grey's Anatomy Season 18 finale earlier this year on ABC alongside longtime co-star Sarah Drew, who plays April Kepner.

However, Deadline reports that Drew will not be a part of the upcoming episode.

The highly anticipated hour features Meredith on a trip to Boston, where she catches up with her longtime friend.

It's unclear what the purpose of the trip to Boston will be, but it will be nice to see these two share the screen again.

Ellen Pompeo recently confirmed she would be scaling back her duties on the long-running series and is set to appear in just eight installments.

The door is -- reportedly -- being left open for future appearances, but we won't know how that storyline will shake out until we see how the exit plays out.

Grey's Anatomy has staged a huge revamp this season, bringing in

The series has cast Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin, Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda, and Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams -- new interns.

The overhaul has gone down a treat, with many feeling like the show is on solid footing for the first time in a long time.

Kate Walsh, who was a regular early in the show's run before headlining a spinoff, has returned in a recurring capacity as Addison Montgomery.

What are your thoughts on Jesse Williams staging a short-term comeback?

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.