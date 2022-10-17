Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams to Guest Star & Direct During Season 19

at .

Despite big names leaving Grey's Anatomy, they always pop back up.

The same can be said for Jesse Williams, who has closed a deal to return to the ABC medical drama for Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5.

Williams will also direct the episode, airing November 3, and titled "When I Get to the Border."

Jesse Williams attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show

Deadline first reported the news.

This marks the second time Williams has returned since exiting as a series regular in early 2021.

Excuse Your Face - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Episode 6

The star returned for the Grey's Anatomy Season 18 finale earlier this year on ABC alongside longtime co-star Sarah Drew, who plays April Kepner.

However, Deadline reports that Drew will not be a part of the upcoming episode.

The highly anticipated hour features Meredith on a trip to Boston, where she catches up with her longtime friend.

It's unclear what the purpose of the trip to Boston will be, but it will be nice to see these two share the screen again.

Japril Visit Catherine-tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 20

Ellen Pompeo recently confirmed she would be scaling back her duties on the long-running series and is set to appear in just eight installments.

The door is -- reportedly -- being left open for future appearances, but we won't know how that storyline will shake out until we see how the exit plays out.

Grey's Anatomy has staged a huge revamp this season, bringing in

The series has cast Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin, Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda, and Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams -- new interns.

Mika Helps - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2

The overhaul has gone down a treat, with many feeling like the show is on solid footing for the first time in a long time.

Kate Walsh, who was a regular early in the show's run before headlining a spinoff, has returned in a recurring capacity as Addison Montgomery.

What are your thoughts on Jesse Williams staging a short-term comeback?

Hit the comments below.

Welcome Back, Addy - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Arizona: Oh my God! I mean, I understand why you're into her. She's hot. Wait, she likes you?
Nathan: What? I mean, I'm going to try not to be offended at that.
Arizona: No, no, no. It's just that Derek was, Derek was epic for her. They were the great love story. I mean, that girl's heart beat for Derek Shepherd. It just, it never occurred to me that she would ever be with anyone else. He was perfect. He was everything. That man turned her world. It, I spooked you. Don't be spooked.

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

The Aftermath - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3
Welcome Back, Addy - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3
Addision Returns ... to Talk About Sex?! - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3
Mika Helps - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2
Reasearch Galore -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2
Food Poisoning -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams to Guest Star & Direct During Season 19