Grey's Anatomy Preview: Jackson and Koracick Return!

at .

Are you ready for some more Jackson Avery and Tom Koracick?

ABC has dropped a teaser and photos for Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5, airing November 3 at 9 p.m.

The photos showcase a trip to Boston that brings Jackson and Koracick back into the fold.

Boston Times - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5

"Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications.," the official logline reads.

"Elsewhere, the interns play detective about Lucas’ relationship with Amelia, and Meredith catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston."

Jackson Back in the Mix - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5

It's becoming increasingly apparent that no one is ever truly gone from Grey Sloan Memorial, so it's nice to check back in with people who were big figures on the show.

Undoubtedly, Meredith and Jackson have a lot to catch up on, and hopefully, we will get some Japril updates.

Admit it; you're excited for this episode to learn more about Jackson and April.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know there were hints they got back together, but will that be the case?

Koracick in Seattle - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5

Either way, we're happy to have Jackson back, even if it is for a short time.

It will be fun to see whether he crosses paths with Koracick, but since Catherine is also in Boston, we should prepare for some big meetings.

Meredith is also pondering her future after recent events have forced her to consider whether her life in Seattle is healthy for her family.

That should be the topic of the conversation when Mer meets up with her old co-workers and friends.

Welcome Back, Addy - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3

In other good news, Addison (recurring star Kate Walsh) will continue to work with Bailey.

They work so well together, and we're slowly learning more about what happened to Addison post-Private Practice.

Shonda Rhimes is interested in reviving Private Practice, so it's possible this recurring role could be a sign that there's more to come.

Anyway, check out the trailer below.

Are you pumped for this episode?

What do you think Meredith will decide is best?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Hello, forever.

Simon

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Jackson Back in the Mix - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5
Koracick in Seattle - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5
Boston Times - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5
Some Concern -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 4
Grandma's Girl - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 4
Pumpkin King -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 4

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Preview: Jackson and Koracick Return!