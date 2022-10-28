Grey's Anatomy Preview: Jackson and Koracick Return!

Are you ready for some more Jackson Avery and Tom Koracick?

ABC has dropped a teaser and photos for Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5, airing November 3 at 9 p.m.

The photos showcase a trip to Boston that brings Jackson and Koracick back into the fold.

"Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications.," the official logline reads.

"Elsewhere, the interns play detective about Lucas’ relationship with Amelia, and Meredith catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston."

It's becoming increasingly apparent that no one is ever truly gone from Grey Sloan Memorial, so it's nice to check back in with people who were big figures on the show.

Undoubtedly, Meredith and Jackson have a lot to catch up on, and hopefully, we will get some Japril updates.

Admit it; you're excited for this episode to learn more about Jackson and April.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know there were hints they got back together, but will that be the case?

Either way, we're happy to have Jackson back, even if it is for a short time.

It will be fun to see whether he crosses paths with Koracick, but since Catherine is also in Boston, we should prepare for some big meetings.

Meredith is also pondering her future after recent events have forced her to consider whether her life in Seattle is healthy for her family.

That should be the topic of the conversation when Mer meets up with her old co-workers and friends.

In other good news, Addison (recurring star Kate Walsh) will continue to work with Bailey.

They work so well together, and we're slowly learning more about what happened to Addison post-Private Practice.

Shonda Rhimes is interested in reviving Private Practice, so it's possible this recurring role could be a sign that there's more to come.

Anyway, check out the trailer below.

Are you pumped for this episode?

What do you think Meredith will decide is best?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.