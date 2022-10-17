House of the Dragon Season Finale Trailer: The War Begins

The end is nigh, but the battle is only just beginning.

HBO dropped the official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10, and it picks up in the immediate aftermath of the penultimate episode of the season.

Rhaenys, who just escaped King's Landing by the skin of her teeth, arrives in Dragonstone to tell Rhaenyra and Daemon what went down, including all about her father's death.

Understandably, Rhaenyra is shocked but is well aware that her life could be on the line, meaning that she has to rally as many supporters as she can in a short time.

Storm's End is one of those supporters, and there is plenty to consider because we hear that it could be at risk in the trailer.

With Lord Beesbury murdered by Criston, it's obvious there will be plenty more death on the horizon.

The war is only just beginning, meaning that the dance of the dragons is underway.

The good news is that Rhaenyra manages to don her father's crown, thanks to Ser Erryk.

The tension is off the charts because there will be a big battle of sorts, including dragons, Rhaenyra's children, and so much more.

We will likely lose another big player before the season is over, but the bigger question will be how we leave these characters for what will probably be two years.

The special effects and production demands take a 2023 return for House of the Dragon off the table.

Rhaenyra will be livid that she didn't get to see her father's body and that the power she was supposed to get has been stolen from under her by her half-brother.

Aemond is present in the trailer, which is something we didn't expect after House of the Dragon Episode 9 seemed to be about pausing the storyline of the Greens.

Check out the official trailer below and hit the comments below.

Are you ready for the big finale?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.