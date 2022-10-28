Interview with the Vampire Exclusive Clip: Claudia Meets A Fellow Vampire

There's a big bad world out there, and Claudia may be about to find that out.

As the years passed, the dynamic between Claudia, Louis, and Lestat became more untenable. And in Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5, Claudia sets off on a little college visit which will set her up to meet another vampire.

But just how exactly will this meeting play out?

Claudia's arrival in Louis and Lestat's life has been anything but smooth thus far.

Neither older vampire has truly known how to handle Claudia, who is dealing with the height of her hormones and the realization that she's now destined to lead an immortal life feasting on blood.

It's a lot to take in.

So, it's not surprising that she'd embark on a little journey away from home and drop into a college to do some reading. Claudia's life was upended overnight when she became a vampire, and she's no doubt curious about the world, leading her right to the biggest library.

But as we'll see in this scene, she's not immune from the likes of ignorance, with a rude undergrad coming out of nowhere to accost her verbally and swipe the book right out of her hand.

It's at this moment she meets another vampire, who also happens to be the only other vampire we've met outside of Louis and Lestat. He seems just about ready to chop the man's head off as he telepathically communicates with Claudia and whips his teeth out.

Where this little meet-up goes is anyone's guess, and we'll have to see what kind of impact this meeting has on Claudia.

We also know this hour will deal with Louis and Lestat's time navigating the Great Depression, and it's hard to imagine them coming through that time unscathed.

Their union has been teetering on the edge practically from the beginning. While Claudia's arrival perhaps delayed the inevitable, if she's off exploring college and leaving them to their own devices, there's no telling what their relationship status will be during such a dark time.

As we barrel toward the season finale, we're definitely expecting to see more of Molloy and Louis's dynamic as Molloy continues making his way through Claudia's journals and discovering her story.

