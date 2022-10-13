Kurt Sutter Drama The Abandons Ordered to Series at Netflix

The creator of Sons of Anarchy has closed a deal to bring a new series to the small screen.

According to Variety, Netflix has ordered the series The Abandons, a ten-episode drama set in the Old West.

"As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out," the logline reads.

"These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back."

"In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law."

"The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

The Abandons marks Sutter's second project at the streaming service.

He is also working on This Beast, a movie for Netflix.

Sons of Anarchy was a huge hit for FX, lasting even seasons and spawning the spinoff Mayans MC.

News of the series order comes almost three years after he was fired from his co-showrunning on Mayans M.C.

“It’s been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment,” he wrote in an email to staff on the show at the time.

“Or at least that’s how Disney has interpreted it. I’m sure it’s true.”

“This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me,” he continued.

“Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand.”

