La Brea Season 2 Episode 4 Review: The Fog

The creatures returned, which upped the stakes.

A group of wolves attacked the clearing on La Brea Season 2 Episode 4, which put everyone on high alert. Since there was already a dense fog, it made it difficult to see. Enemies had to fight together and still lost one victim to the wolves.

We also began solving more of Gavin's identity mystery as clues were left, just as Josh and Riley met a pivotal person in 1988.

The clearing has had its' share of weather issues. Instead of a monster storm, this time, they dealt with a dense fog. Initially, they thought they only had to battle Joseph and his men, who declared war on them for stealing their food.

But, it became so much worse as a group of angry wolves attacked, and allies and enemies had to work together to stay alive.

The creatures finally created some chaos. It was exhilarating watching everyone run for cover. Even with all those wolves, only two people got attacked.

Although they were fighting minutes earlier, Eve took the time to save Joseph's life. It brokered peace with the Fort people again, but I doubt she thought of that then. Eve wouldn't have wanted him to die.

This was a new experience for Izzy. She had never seen dangerous prehistoric animals up close. She's so much like her mom that she wanted to go out there and protect the others, but her parents made her get on the bus with Sam.

That bus was one of the most dangerous places, though, since the wolves began climbing it and chewing through the screws.

Fearing that they would be dead, Veronica had a panic attack. La Brea has done a great job showing some of Veronica's mental issues.

Considering she was trafficked as a young girl, she has trust issues and still struggled with guilt.

Ella was the only one who could reach her, but Veronica still blamed herself for what happened to them as kids.

Hopefully, now that she has some closure, she can move on with her relationships with Ella and Lucas. Veronica and Lucas seem to understand each other's breakdowns.

When preparing for the battle against Joseph and the others, Izzy felt that Eve treated her differently because of her leg. Izzy had grown up and asserted her independence more.

However, mere minutes later, she sounded like a petulant teenager who wanted her parents back together. It's hard not to sympathize with Izzy. After her accident, her parents split up, so naturally, she thought it was her fault.

It's the way many kids of divorce think. They often blame themselves.

Eve: Your accident had nothing to do with that!

Izzy: Please don’t lie to me.

Eve; I’m not! There were so many things we didn’t tell you guys about to protect you. Believe me, I made mistakes. Your dad made mistakes.

I felt for Eve since she didn't want Izzy to get angry as Josh did in La Brea Season 1, and both Gavin and Levi were pressuring her to have a future. Let the woman have a minute to breathe and enjoy being with her daughter.

Ty has been in the background since La Brea Season 2 began. However, in this episode, we saw what an emotional toll being a peacemaker took on him.

When Sam forced him to choose sides again, Ty looked so tired and almost fainted as he gathered wood. Ty did what he does best and counseled an old friend, only to realize he hallucinated his friend because his cancer had worsened.

That diagnosis was heartbreaking because Ty has spent his days caring for everyone else. Only Ella, who thinks of Ty as a father figure, noticed he was off. Thankfully, Paara and Ty reconciled, so hopefully, she will also care for him.

So far, the series has done a fantastic job fleshing out emotional arcs for each central character. Hopefully, we'll see more of how Ty deals with his cancer worsening in 10,000 BC.

Rebecca held the key to finding the answers to learning the answers to Gavin's past and finding Josh. While she and Silas seem like enemies, they both want things done by their rules.

It made sense why Eve didn't trust her and wanted to go with Gavin and Scott.

Eve: I don’t trust her.

Gavin: Do you trust me?

Eve: Yeah.

Apparently, Levi was right, and the Exiles were mining rocks that power up portals in the tower. Gavin hated all the secrecy as Scott did.

Rebecca: Gavin, I didn’t have another choice. You have a role in this that only you can do.

Gavin: Is this about my parents? Silas told me they’re still alive.

Rebecca: Yeah, they are. I’ve known your father and mother for a long time. The three of us and Silas are part of the team that created Lazurus.

We should have expected a familial connection when Rebecca hinted that Gavin's parents were scientists and Dr. Clark knew something about sinkholes.

Hopefully, we'll learn soon why she gave him to Silas to raise if Silas also assisted in creating the Lazurus.

Naturally, Josh had many questions, and so did Gavin hearing that his mom was heading back to 10,000 BC.

Is her return dependent on Gavin returning to the Lazurus, and will Caroline be bringing Josh and Riley back with her? So many questions yet to answer.

Over to you, La Brea Fanatics. Were you on edge while the wolves attacked?

Are you surprised by the reveal of Gavin's mother? Who do you think is his father? Chime in below in the comments.

