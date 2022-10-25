La Brea Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Heist

There is nothing like a dysfunctional family going on a mission together.

Thanks to Izzy, the Harris family aired their dirty laundry on La Brea Season 2 Episode 5 while trapped in an Exile cave. Additionally, in 1988, we saw how Isaiah became part of the Harris family.

Besides the Harrises, "The Heist" delved into Scott and Paara's pasts and secrets.

You have to respect Izzy. Eve met her match and was out of practice dealing with stubborn teenage daughters.

Izzy refused to be treated like a baby. While she still thought her parents treated her differently because of her leg, she wanted to observe how she could get her family back this time.

Izzy: I’m coming with you. We’re staying together. End of discussion.

Eve: If we allow us, you have to promise to do everything we say.

Gavin: No exceptions.

Levi and Gavin acted like schoolboys fighting over the same girl. At least Gavin was more subtle about it since he knew the mission was more important.

But even Gavin figured out why Izzy was giving Levi the cold shoulder.

Gavin didn't pressure Eve as much as Levi did, but he did make his intentions known.

Izzy was a daddy's girl and didn't understand why Gavin was more upset, but he was only focused on reuniting their family.

This was the third episode where one of the younger characters experienced a panic attack. Lucas had one in La Brea Season 1 Episode 7, and Veronica experienced one in Season 2 Episode 4.

Izzy's panic attack over her fear of spiders and being enclosed in a room of bugs was realistic. I hate bugs!

Interestingly, she turned to her mom for comfort despite their strained relationship. It was similar to letting Marybeth comfort Lucas when he was scared.

Once Izzy was in a bug-free cave, she was back in rare form.

It's hard to blame Izzy. She thought she'd have her family back as soon as her parents reunited and she saw her mom again. It was her dream, and things were awkward.

Izzy: Is this how it’s going to be from now on? Pretend everything’s fine when clearly it’s not?

Gavin: Iz, this is not the time.

Izzy: Yeah, it is. I want us to be a family again. That’s why we’re doing all this.

While Gavin didn't think it was the time to discuss this, what better time is there when they're stuck in a cave? Their family life is complicated, but Eve needed to try harder for their daughter.

Gavin tried to be fair, saying he messed up, but Izzy defended him. She was totally on Gavin's side and knew the visions weren't his fault.

Technically, I want Gavin and Eve to reunite because I think he's the better man. But, if Eve thinks of herself again and chooses Levi, she could lose both of her children.

Choosing who should make the journey with the Harrisses was challenging. Levi should have stayed behind. Thankfully, when Sam decided to split the group up, he left Levi with Lucas and Scott.

Lucas has developed more of a hero complex in La Brea Season 2. While initially, I thought that was because he didn't lose anyone else in the clearing, but he didn't know those prisoners the Exiles captured.

In that way, Scott and Lucas relate to each other. They're both misfits that never had an opportunity to prove themselves.

That mindset explained why Scott became so dependent on pot and why he nearly had a panic attack when he ran out. La Brea has excelled at hitting these nuances when telling mental health arcs.

When Lucas saw the prisoners again, he wanted to rescue them on their own without waiting for Levi. While I admire Lucas's impulsiveness and heart, usually, something goes wrong when it's just him and Scott.

However, Lucas got Scott to confide why he needs to save everyone.

Lucas was so different. He was no longer condescending and instead told Scott they could save the prisoners together. I almost believed them as they charged in to rescue them.

But no matter how gallant those two were, they were no match for the Exiles, and someone else had to save the day.

Who would have guessed Paara was such a skilled markswoman and would be the one to save the day? Paara only faltered with her arrow when she came across her husband.

Taamet seemed to know Gavin the first time they met too. Did he recognize him from all those years ago, and will he continue to cause trouble for them?

Of course, Levi came with her and acted arrogantly. He didn't need to make Lucas and Scott worry, and he didn't need to show up and save Eve right in front of Gavin.

I used to like him, but it's time for him to go.

Most of the action occurred in 10,000 BC, but Josh and Riley learned how Isaiah related to 1988. Isaiah was born in the future, and they went to 10,000 as an experiment to save their world.

Even though she was a brilliant scientist, she made mistakes and wanted to return to fix them. They caused the sinkholes. Part of her wanted Isaiah back, but Josh warned her not to change the timeline.

Since Josh was frightened she'd alter the rules of time travel, he was relieved to see her introducing Isaiah to the Harrises. It was so hard for Dr. Clark to see Isaiah and have him not remember her, but she needed to see him a final time.

Will Dr. Clark make it down to 10,000 BC and get to see her grown-up son?

