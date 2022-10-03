Magnum P.I. Season 5 Casts Michael Rady

When Magnum P.I. jumps to NBC later this season, Michael Rady will be along for the ride.

TV Line reported Monday that the Timeless, Melrose Place, and Chicago Med veteran would be a part of the highly-anticipated fifth season.

The outlet states that he will play Detective Childs of the Honolulu PD in a recurring capacity.

Actor Michael Rady speaks at the "Emily Owens, M.D." discussion panel

Rady is a popular actor who has appeared in many beloved projects, so there is undoubtedly a lot of excitement about his role on the CBS-turned-NBC procedural.

Magnum P.I. was canceled by CBS earlier this year, despite commanding strong ratings (to the tune of 7.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating) on Fridays.

Worried About Higgins - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8

The numbers were relatively stable vs. its previous season, but the show was not owned by CBS.

“Every year, there’s a couple of tough ones, and this was one of them,” CBS president Kelly Kahl told The Wrap following the controversial decision.

“There’s rarely a single factor. More often than not has to do with how is the complete schedule affected by what we do?"

"Can we find room for new shows? Where can we maybe find some growth? And as you know, unfortunately, ‘Magnum’ came out on the short end."

Magnum on The Run - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 3

"It’s a show we all loved and it was definitely one of the heartbreaker decisions we had to make. The producers and cast are all first class individuals.”

Thankfully, Universal TV shopped the series around, and it emerged that NBC, USA Network, and Peacock were interested in reviving the show.

This summer, NBC officially picked up the show with a two-season order, keeping it on the air through 2024.

At Home in a Hat - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 3

It's unclear when the show will be back on the air, but the original cast is locked in and ready to go.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

