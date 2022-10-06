Mayfair Witches Sets Early 2023 Premiere on AMC+ With Spellbinding Trailer

AMC will take viewers into the lives of the Mayfair witches in early 2023.

The series had a panel at New York Comic-Con on Thursday evening, and we have a confirmed premiere date.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to premeire Thursday, January 5, 2023, exclusively on AMC+.

Two episodes will be available on premiere date, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

It's unclear at this stage whether the series will air on AMC's linear channel at a later date, but we'll confirm when we get an update.

Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.

As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific, John Adams) are both executive producers and writers of the series. Spalding, who has an overall deal with AMC Studios, will serve as showrunner.

The series stars Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) as Dr. Rowan Fielding, Jack Huston (Fargo) as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa (Women of the Movement) as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) as Cortland Mayfair.

Mayfair Witches is the second series in Rice's Immortal Universe, alongside Interview With the Vampire.

The latter scored a second-season pickup ahead of its series debut earlier this month.

Interview with the Vampire also launched to rave reviews from critics and fans, so seeing how warmly Mayfair Witches is received will be interesting.

Several more Anne Rice novels are in the process of being adapted for AMC, so the cabler is betting big on this big supernatural universe.

