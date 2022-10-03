NCIS Universe: Three-Show Crossover Confirmed!

The NCIS universe is getting a three-show crossover.

According to Entertainment Weekly, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will team up for a three-show TV event in January.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have already crossed over this season, but this will be the first three-show crossover in NCIS history.

Pretty cool, right?

The big franchises on TV have been staging crossovers for several years, but the NCIS franchise has only started embracing them regularly.

What brings these three teams from very different locations together?

A hitman.

Agents from all three shows will find themselves a target of a highly-trained killer.

There has to be a reason for these crossovers, so it makes sense to have all three teams under threat.

NCIS' Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, and Brian Dietzen; NCIS: Los Angeles' Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J; and NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Noah Mills are among the early cast members likely to be a part of the event, EW reveals.

There are many questions about the big event, including whether all three shows will air on the same night, in a similar vein to the FBI franchise.

CBS will likely want to promote this huge event, so a January premiere makes sense.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i returned last month, and their premieres doubled as a crossover.

NCIS: Los Angeles, meanwhile, returns for its 14th season on Sunday.

There have been rumors for months that the series is closing in on an endgame, but CBS has yet to reveal whether the rumors are true.

Bringing these three shows together should make for a can't-miss event that will surely be talked about.

It is a bit of a surprise we haven't had a three-show crossover yet, but with COVID-19 still causing problems for TV production last year, that could explain it.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.