Outer Range Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

Outer Range will not be one and done at Prime Video.

The streaming service picked up a second season of the neo-Western drama on Thursday.

The series follows a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers a mysterious black void in the pasture, following the arrival of Autumn, a drifter with a connection to Abbott's ranch.

While the Abbott family copes with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca, they are pushed further to the brink when a rival family, the Tillersons, try to take over their land

The series stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, Deirdre O'Connell as Patricia Tillerson, Imogen Poots as Autumn, Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares , Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott, Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott, and Matt Lauria as Trevor Tillerson.

The cast also includes Matthew Maher as Deputy Matt, Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson, Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott, Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson, Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy, Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott, and Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson.

Along with the renewal news comes the addition of Charles Murray (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage) as the series’ new showrunner and executive producer.

Given that the first season wrapped in May, there were questions about whether the series would be renewed because of how much time had passed since the season wrapped.

Not helping matters was that Amazon had canceled several shows this year, including The Wilds, Paper Girls, and Night Sky.

The bar for success has clearly moved at the streaming service following the premiere of shows like Lord of the Rings and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

No word on a premiere date for the second season, but it will all depend on when production gets underway.

