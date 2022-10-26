Poker Face Trailer: Natasha Lyonne Can See Through Lies in Rian Johnson's Peacock Mystery

Natasha Lyonne is returning to the small screen in early 2023 with Poker Face, from Knives Out's Rian Johnson.

The series is described as a "10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying."

"She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve."

Sounds like a lot of fun, right?

Well, four episodes will be available on the streaming service on January 26, 2023, with new episodes streaming on Thursdays after that.

Oh, and we haven't mentioned the A+ cast.

Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, and Chloë Sevigny will all be along for the ride.

The same can be said for Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The guest stars are rounded out by Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows

Rian and Natasha shared a note about the series alongside the trailer and premiere date.

"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind POKER FACE," it reads.

"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog)."

"Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride."

As Lyonne would say on Netflix's hit Russian Doll, "What a concept!"

Check out the trailer below, TV Fanatics.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.