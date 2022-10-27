Private Practice: Shonda Rhimes Is Interested in Reviving Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff

Private Practice fans were shocked by the abrupt conclusion of the Grey's Anatomy spinoff in 2013.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes revealed on Good Morning America that she would be interested in returning the show to the air.

In a word? Whoa.

The series hit the air in 2007, with Kate Walsh's Addison Montgomery moving to a new location, complete with a wealth of new cast members.

The original cast included Tim Daly, Audra McDonald, Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, Chris Lowell, Taye Diggs, and Amy Brenneman.

The show had strong ratings throughout its earlier seasons, but the numbers fell slightly at the end.

Taking a decade off has worked wonders for some shows, and given that Walsh currently appears in Grey's Anatomy in the role again, maybe ABC is preparing some sort of reboot.

“I actually feel like we didn’t finish telling our stories on Private Practice,” Rhimes told GMA this week, according to TV Line.

“We had so many more stories we could tell. I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibility.”

Fellow Private Practice alum Caterina Scorsone currently appears on Grey's Anatomy after moving to the parent series full-time when the spinoff wrapped up.

A Private Practice revival could solve ABC's 10 p.m. problem.

Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy both command strong ratings on Thursdays, but the 10 p.m. slot always loses a big chunk of the audience from Grey's Anatomy.

If a show set in that universe was to air in that slot, there's a good chance Grey's viewers would stick around.

Hey, a revival might bring back viewers who stopped watching the original series.

News of the original Private Practice's demise was the topic of the conversation in 2012 when it emerged that Walsh was walking away from the show.

"I’m sad to say that Private Practice‘s run will end after episode 613 this season," Rhimes said in 2012.

"There was a lot of discussion and debate but, in the end, the guys at the network and the studio and I all decided that Private Practice was reaching its finish line."

"Creatively, we are all extremely proud of the show and especially proud of this season — which you will all soon discover is a creative renaissance."

"I can’t wait for you to see it. It’s heartbreaking to end. Truly. I feel so lucky to write for these characters and tell these stories and I truly feel this show has taught me so much as a writer."

"And there’s a family here, of crew and cast, people who have bonded over these past five-and-a-half seasons. It’s rare for a show to go for more than 100 episodes and we are incredibly proud to have been such a show. And we’re grateful to all of you for spending time with us for an hour every week for the last six years."

"It’s meant the world."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.