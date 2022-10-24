Robbie Coltrane: Harry Potter Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Robbie Coltrane's cause of death has been revealed.

The Harry Potter and James Bond actor died on October 14.

He was 72.

The late star's agent, Belinda Wright, shared the news

Wright confirmed the actor died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland.

She described Coltrane as a "unique talent," adding his role as Hagrid "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world."

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

"He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell."

"They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy."

"Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time."

According to his death certificate, the actor had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection, and heart block.

News of the Rubeus Hagrid star's passing was met with shock and sadness from fans and co-stars.

Footage from the fim series' 20th-anniversary special, Return to Hogwarts, went viral in which that star spoke about the meaning of the franchise to him.

“I just think it’s the end of an era; 10 years of my life. My children have grown up during it, of course. The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children."

“So you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy… I’ll not be here, sadly… but Hagrid will, yes.”

After the news of his death, Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint took to Instagram to pay tribute to Coltrane.

“Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination,” Grint shared.

“No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.”

Grint continued, “Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Daniel Radcliffe added the following in a statement:

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set."

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up."

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” Emma Watson said.

“His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

Coltrane, who was born Anthony Robert McMillan, is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children, Spencer and Alice, and their mother, Rhona Gemmell.

May Robbie Coltrane rest in peace.

