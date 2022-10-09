SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Phantom Pattern

Being in a position of power means having to be at ease with your decisions.

If you overthink your actions in the aftermath, it will eat away at you.

SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 found Jason making a decision that got someone killed, and with Omar in his ear, it will haunt him going forward.

Through two episodes, Omar has showcased competitive traits that don't translate well when you work in a life-or-death scenario.

There were shades of a good character in there, and I think I might have clapped for him when he helped Sonny navigate a group of snipers.

It's challenging to introduce a new regular character six seasons in, but Omar's desire to throw in his two cents to every scenario makes his scenes difficult to watch.

The little bit of backstory we learned about him on "Phantom Pattern" wasn't enough to form a connection with the character.

Jason was undoubtedly rattled by the decision he had to make, and the last thing he needs is someone questioning everything he did.

Naturally, the young man's killing at the end of the episode left Jason with a sense of regret for not listening to Omar, but there were so many variables on this mission that anything could happen.

He didn't need Omar looking in the mirror at him with an "I told ya so," look because you could already see the weight of his action on his face.

Jason is scared that Omar is reporting everything back to command, and truthfully, I thought he was being paranoid on SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 3, but it's hard to trust Omar when he's constantly questioning authority.

It does make me wonder what Omar's endgame is here, and maybe he'll try to get rid of Jason by reporting everything back to command.

There was a moment between Jason and Omar that gave me pause because it seemed like there was an understanding between them until Omar decided to make it weird.

With so many eyes on Bravo Team after some horrible missions, it makes sense that everyone would be on edge, but there has to be a definite understanding that #1 decides the plan of attack here.

How will this team function if people are questioning every order?

Davis being treated to lunch by her boss went differently than I anticipated, but it's difficult to watch Davis being constantly belittled by everyone in those meetings.

Her intent is to make things better for the teams, but maybe her boss was right that she needed to form more of a bond with her co-workers.

Knowing their objectives is an excellent way to tailor whatever plans she has to them and in turn, get some more support.

It was sage advice, but Davis faces adversity every time she finds something she can improve.

This new arc for Davis has to have meaning in the grand scheme of things, but I hope that she will find some supporters soon.

It's also strange to see her so detached from Bravo Team, but the series is embracing change in its sixth season.

As the years go by, many shows grow stale, but SEAL Team is adapting with its bigger sandbox on Paramount+.

The storylines are still very much about this team we started the series with, but we're going through the motions with them as their lives change.

Clay's new job is fun, but you can tell he's struggling with what he can and can't do since losing half of his leg.

Clay broke barriers during his training, and now, he's training people who will go on to do what he can no longer do.

Clay's journey has been intriguing because it's so grounded in reality. He wants to be the family man, but he also wants to feel fulfilled in his career.

He's struggling to find that balance, and it looks like Stella is happier about things being easier to plan.

Once upon a time, he wouldn't have been able to commit to specific vacation dates because he could be deployed.

The writers are handling this storyline well because we're seeing someone whose career has been derailed due to an accident.

Clay had aspirations of leaving the team after his son was born, but I dare say he feels like that decision was taken from him following the accident.

Max Thierot's series regular status on Cal Fire made me think that he would be off-screen for much of SEAL Team Season 6, so it's been a pleasant surprise that we've been able to follow Clay's journey for almost half of the season.

A lot is up in the air as we head into SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 5.

What did you think of Jason's decision?

Do you think he regrets it, or do you think it was necessary to get results?

What are your thoughts on Omar? Do you think he's trying too hard?

What did you think of Davis being told that she needs to adapt to the environment?

SEAL Team airs Sundays on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.