SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Thunderstruck

The reason is that there are such significant shifts in the team, thanks to some new faces, so there's an element of uncertainty.

Omar's arrival was frustrating because he wanted to immerse himself in this family by cracking jokes and undermining people.

We got to see a more vulnerable side of him on SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 5, and as a result, it was easier to get on board with his feelings about not being trusted.

Omar's perceived lack of trust was exacerbated by Jason taking one of his episodes while on the job.

Had Omar been privy to what was going on with Jason, he would probably be a bit more sympathetic.

Jason: I need to talk to you, man. Up here.

Ray: All right. What's up?

Jason: Now he's grilling you about your captivity.

Ray: Really? I did not need that.

Jason: He is asking you questions about when you were operating and struggling. What if he catches wind about you freezing up when Brock needed you that day?

Ray: And here I was, hoping that your paranoia about Omar was simmering down.

Jason: Ray, you have more to lose than I do.

Then again, Jason really shouldn't be leading the team while he's going through the effects of his TBI.

At the very least, he should make command and everyone in his team aware.

Granted, most people do know, but Omar is too much of a new entry to be given the information that could save his life.

Jason must confess the truth about what's happening in the team before it's too late.

Omar's frustration about the lack of trust was natural. He could have proceeded with the mission without bailing, but Jason was too worried that he wouldn't be able to do it alone.

He said as much when he filled in the others about the botched mission, and it certainly makes you wonder what his long-term plan is if his condition worsens.

It must be tough to come to terms with such a big life change, but you must think about what will keep your team safe.

Jason is also battling paranoia because he's been overthinking Omar's arrival so much that he thinks he's the biggest villain.

That was shown when Omar tried to empathize with Ray about being back in Syria after almost losing his life.

I said we're fսcking made. We're made. Get us the fսck outta here, now.

The truth is, Bravo team will never be the same again, and unless Jason starts to trust his entire team, there's no way they'll be able to function as a team.

Taking the mole into the lion's den undoubtedly returned to haunt Jason in the form of nightmares, but in the end, the decision did pay off.

You never know what's around the corner when you're at war, and the reason Jason has been such a great leader so far is that he thinks about the benefits of every single decision.



If you lose the ability to do that, you risk being outsmarted by the bad guys.

There's a part of Jason struggling with letting go, and I wouldn't be surprised if the series pivoted to show someone else in control.

Commander Norie's death was a heartbreaking development, but she died by taking the power into her hands and killing some of the bad guys in the process.

Her decision probably saved many of her people, so she went out like a true hero.

It's just a shame that Bravo team was called back to the U.S. before they could neutralize the threat, leaving these women to battle it without anyone else's help.

Clay was also struggling with a lack of trust, and I hope he understands that people are trying to help him before long.

Ray: Take a look at this. That is the IP used to purchase the rockets that hit the Crampton. It just popped up. Brigade's cell phones that Hamal helped us track down all around it.

Jason: That just fսcking confirms right there, right, that the militia attacked the USS Crampton and killed 20 American sailors.

He was kidding himself by thinking that his life would be the same as it was before the accident.

It's a heartbreaking situation and one that won't remedy itself any time soon.

He's struggling because he believes people are bending over backward to imply he can't do simple tasks.

That was on full display when he went off on a colleague about checking the parachutes and, of course, his argument with Stella about the baby monitor.

His life has changed dramatically, but he's struggling because he thinks everyone is out to get him. He wants to feel like he can be trusted, but Stella looked blindsided by his reaction.

It's difficult to watch him go through this, but his reaction to the situation is perfectly natural, given the circumstances.

It's not uncommon for people to struggle when they're told they can't do certain things.

This journey for Clay is a process, and he might benefit from speaking to a therapist about his feelings.

His mental health is declining, he's ostracizing himself from his friends and family, and he's looking for arguments in the workplace.

I hope that the Bravo team rallies and helps him realize that seeking help to come to terms with these recent changes in his life will help him greatly.

"Thunderstruck" had a lot of developments for every member of the team, and it looks like things are going to get gnarlier for our favorite characters.

Thanks to the reduced episode order, we're officially halfway through the season.

What are your thoughts on Jason's treatment of Omar?

Do you think the team would benefit from new leadership?

What's your take on Clay's situation?

Hit the comments below.

SEAL Team streams Sundays on Paramount+.

