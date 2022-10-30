SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Strange Bedfellows

Does anyone else feel like we're reaching the end of the series?

SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 7 continued to send our heroes in very different directions, leaving me with the sense that the show is either ending, adapting, or preparing for a major revamp.

We'll start with the revelation about Iran because a large chunk of SEAL Team Season 6 has been focused on the mystery of who was to blame for the attack.

Undoubtedly, every team member would have their own view on navigating the aftermath, and the effects have been far-reaching.

I was surprised at how Sonny flew off the handle at Davis for sending the team to Syria instead of finding out more about who led the attack that hurt Clay.

The issue for Sonny was in his delivery because there are only so many favors Davis could ask before her boss started to question what she was getting out of this.

You could see the pain on Davis as Sonny accused her of turning her back on Bravo.

It was difficult to watch because she's advocated fearlessly for every team member since SEAL Team Season 1.

Sonny's rage was governed by his guilt about what happened to Clay, but he needed to channel that rage into something other than criticizing Davis.

Davis' arc hasn't been the strongest aspect of SEAL Team Season 6, but it has positively shown that she should be more in a position of seniority.

She fights for what she believes in and doesn't have a bad bone in her body. Those are the best traits of a leader, and I wouldn't be surprised if we ended the series with a promotion.

Sonny should run back with his tail between his legs because he has to understand that going after her for doing her job isn't the best foot forward.

Jason pondering the team's future and how he had to rely on Omar instead of being against him was a nice change of pace.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know Jason has been increasingly paranoid that Omar is feeding information back to Command.

It's been exhausting, but it also highlighted how far Jason would go to keep his team intact.

He needed to realize there was a change on the horizon to truly move on and allow the team to reach its full potential.

Omar's reaction to his TBI wasn't surprising because people in their line of work tend to be affected in the aftermath.

Now that Jason has told Omar the truth, they should have a much better working relationship and should be able to see the value in teaming up going forward.

Omar's approach when he joined the team wasn't the best, which likely made Jason struggle even more to trust him.

But, if SEAL Team Season 6 has proven anything, Omar can be a valuable team member if people let him in.

Breaking through the Bravo Team's tough exterior in the aftermath of Clay's injury was always going to be difficult.

Now that the team is open to change, they should function very well as we enter the final episodes of the season.

As a viewer, it's been difficult watching the apparent disconnect between them as they head into these life-or-death scenarios because it seems like a disaster is around every corner.

Returning to Commander Nourie's team and asking for assistance was a big ask because they cut and ran when she killed herself to save everyone.

The soldiers feel slighted by the Americans, but at least Sonny, Omar, Jason, and Ray managed to convince them that they don't have a say in where they get stationed.

Clay's journey has been a real highlight because he's someone who always wanted to break records to prove something to his father.

His journey to the veterans center was eye-opening because it ignited his passion for helping others.

Ben was not getting the support he needed after serving his country, and I'll always appreciate that SEAL Team is topical.

It shines a light on things other shows shy away from, which keeps things refreshing and timely.

There seems to be a journey for Clay, the veteran's center, and that could be part of the show focusing more on the effects of state serving your country can leave people in.

It was also nice to see that things are back in good standing with Clay and Stella. He really worked on himself after SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 6, and it's nice to see characters facing real problems and showing progression.

"Strange Bedfellows" was a very different episode because it showcased that all of these characters are moving in very different directions.

I hope Max Thieriot can stick around because Clay's arc has been a resounding success.

Beyond that, it's hard to imagine where the series will go after the finale.

A movie has been ordered, but we've heard nothing about it since.

What are your thoughts on Jason coming clean to Omar?

What are your thoughts on Clay helping Ben?

Hit the comments below.

