See Season 3 Episode 7 Review: God Thunder

What an explosive episode!

See Season 3 Episode 7 picks up right after Kofun was attacked. It turns out that it is the Trivantians who arrested him, and they take him to Sibeth. What follows are explosions, fire, loss of property, the consummation of a union, and a lucky escape.

We got to see deeper into a certain character and how their temperament is a blessing, not a curse. We also revisited the past for justification of another character's actions.

So far, Kofun has been on the sidelines, mostly doing reactionary stuff. His reactions come from his overreliance on emotions, and this might be the very thing that saves him from two insane people.

When Kofun is arrested by the Trivantian soldiers and brought in front of Sibeth, his first attempt is to try and plead with Sibeth not to destroy Pennsa.

But on See Season 3 Episode 6, we clearly saw that, for Sibeth, this is more than a war to win a kingdom. It is a war for god, herself, and her crown. Victory in this war will cement her as the true leader of the people of Paya.

She has already convinced herself that she is chosen. How else would she justify escaping death narrowly multiple times? Even in the split moments when her feelings break through, she can push them back by using this logic.

Maghra and Tamacti Jun's relationship has turned into something of beauty. It has evolved from a leader and her subordinate to a genuine friendship. Maghra has that effect on people.

When mourning and burying the dead witch-finders, it's not lost on Tamacti just how lucky he is to have gotten out in one piece. Otherwise, that was how his story would have ended up too.

We already know the destruction these bombs are capable of, but as they slung from the launcher and hit buildings in Pennsa, I couldn't help but hold my breath. We were transported directly into Pennsa and could hear them come whistling in the sky as if we were right there.

Kofun takes one final jab at Sibeth's emotions by bringing up Wolffe. But for Sibeth, the moment that kid came out of her blind, he was as good as dead.

Poor Kofun. Always and forever behind. Sibeth Permalink: Poor Kofun. Always and forever behind.

Permalink: Poor Kofun. Always and forever behind.

The final instance when Kofun's emotional inclinations save him is when he is approached by Tormada so that he can join him. If it was any rational person in his shoes, things don't look good for Paya. It would be wise to cut loose and save oneself.

Kofun, however, doesn't rely on logic and odds much. He is one to act and ask questions later. He is one to follow his heart and remains loyal to those he loves and those who love him.

I know that Kofun is one of the most hated characters in the show by fans, but the very thing that they hate him for is his strength.

This couple from hell, consisting of Sibeth and Tormada, is one I'm rooting for a little. They don't need to say much to understand each other. They know the other person is insane and won't hesitate to kill the other for personal gain.

Tormada: I do have one request. Your nephew ...

Sibeth: Kofun?

Tormada: I wish you'd asked me before you released him. Having lost the rest of Jerlamarel's children, he would have been invaluable to me.

Sibeth: You do realize that my arrangement with the Witchfinders is based on an agreement that all sighted are witches and must be burned?

Tormada: I won't need them forever. I have been working on adapting the system to no longer require their sight. Hmm? Until then, though, the Witchfinders will just need to agree to certain exceptions.

Sibeth: The Witchfinders can be dangerous.

Tormada: So can I. Permalink: So can I.

Permalink: So can I.

This is why when Sibeth realizes that she is acting without consulting Tormada, she is wise enough to know that he will not just let that slide. So, she aims for below belt. That is after listening to what Tormada has to say.

Even in death, Lord Harlan's brilliance is of help. If they hadn't found the map using the key, Maghra would not have had much choice but to surrender to Sibeth.

Maghra: What is it?

Haniwa: Mama...

Maghra: Can you bring it? A sound wand? What else is in the box?

Haniwa: Just this old map. It looks like Pennsa.

Maghra: It is Pennsa, but something else too. Oh, Harlan! You sneaky bastard.

Haniwa: What is it?

Maghra: Tunnels. Smugglers tunnels.

Haniwa: Where do they go?

Maghra: Outside the city. Permalink: Outside the city.

Permalink: Outside the city.

Baba and Ranger's friendship is something that doesn't come along easily. He left the mountains after two decades to help Baba. He is willing to join a war which he could as well avoid, helping Baba. There is a fair chance that the weed he smokes has done a number on his brain, but it is worth giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Even the biggest pothead would run away if they witnessed what Ranger had witnessed with the bombs. It must be true friendship, and some hate for Tormada.

Baba Voss: You should go home, my friend.

Ranger: My home was blown up, thanks to you.

Baba Voss: You know what I mean.

Ranger: Ah, you know what I mean. I've avoided humanity for almost 20 years. And if I live through this, the day will soon come where I will avoid them for another 20. But today is not that day.

Baba Voss: Damn it, Ranger.

Permalink: Damn it, Ranger.

Permalink: Damn it, Ranger.

There is when Maghra finds a scared kid in the tunnels as they escape, and she manages to inspire some courage in her. While watching, my mind kept imagining scenarios of how this would have played out if Sibeth had been queen. Is it out of the realm of possibility that she would have killed that kid for stubbornness?

Baba leaving the party underground and returning above ground did not surprise me at all.

We see flashbacks throughout to when Baba and Maghra met in Alkenny. Baba fell in love with her and the children. He is their father for all practical purposes.

He made a promise that he would forever protect them. It won't be protecting them if they keep running away as they had been doing for the past couple of years. For as long as Sibeth lives, Maghra will always be in danger.

In the back of Sibeth's mind, she knows that Maghra is the rightful heir to their father's throne. If she knows that Maghra is alive, she will stop at nothing to kill her.

The children are still sighted. If Paya falls under Sibeth, the sight will still be considered witchcraft. Sibeth will raise witch hunting back from the dead; for as long as they are alive, Haniwa and Kofun Will always fear for their lives.

The common factor here is Sibeth. If she dies….

This hour went in a wonderful direction. We were promised war, and war we shall have. It wouldn't have been a war to have Trivante kick Paya's ass with bombs. We want that close-range hand-to-hand combat. We need to see Baba Voss killing Trivantian soldiers.

With only one episode remaining, it is bittersweet to look forward to an epic ending.

So, the only question I have for you, See fanatics, is, are you ready?

The final episode of See streams on Friday on Apple TV+

God Thunder Review Editor Rating: 4.3 / 5.0 4.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 3.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 3.5 / 5.0 ( 2 Votes) 4.3 / 5.0

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.