Slow Horses Season 2 Trailer: Gary Oldman Solves a Cold War Mystery

The second season of Slow Horses looks like another winner for Apple TV+.

The streaming service today unveiled the trailer for the much anticipated second season of the globally acclaimed espionage series starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, which will make its global debut on Friday, December 2.

Adapted from “Dead Lions,” CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron’s second novel in the Slow Horses series, the six-episode second season of the drama will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

In season two, long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London.

When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

The darkly humorous espionage drama follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

Oldman stars as 'Jackson Lamb,' the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

Starring alongside Oldman in the ensemble cast are Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep).

Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series.

Season 2 is directed by Jeremy Lovering.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.