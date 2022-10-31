Stargirl Canceled After Three Seasons at The CW

The CW is saying goodbye to another beloved series.

The network announced Monday that Stargirl will wrap its run on December 7 after three seasons.

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons,” creator Geoff Johns explained in a statement, going on to reveal that there will be closure.

“With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure."

"The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life."

"Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons."

"Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built!”

“Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it,” Bassinger said in a statement.

“I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart.”

Stargirl originally started its life on DC Universe, but it was later revealed that it would air on both the Warner Bros.-owned streaming service and The CW.

However, the streaming service scaled back originals and changed focus, with The CW becoming its sole home for the second season.

The ratings were on par with the other CW shows, meaning that had there been no corporate changes at the network, it would probably continue to thrive for a fourth season.

The CW canceled the bulk of its scripted roster earlier this year, but a select few remained on the schedule.

Stargirl is the fourth show that will end this season on the network, joining Riverdale, Nancy Drew, and The Flash as the shows ending.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.