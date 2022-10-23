Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Ain't Gon' Let Up

The tour is back on, baby!

On Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 2, all efforts are made to keep the tour on the road. With Sage under house arrest, they need someone to headline. Otherwise, they risk losing a whole lot of money.

While this is happening, relationships are transforming. One ends, another sets the potential for beginning, some become stronger, and another takes a hit.

Sage's legal troubles are far from over, but he has some immediate issues. Investors have put up their money for this tour and will be damned if they lose it. Sage has to think fast.

Tal and Johnny One are over. As a massive shipper of both of them, it was heartbreaking. They did it in the most amicable way possible, so maybe, there is a chance that they might get back together at some point.

Tal: Then why'd you come back?

Johnny: Are you serious? You, Tal. Obviously, you.

Tal: So, then what is all this, huh?

Johnny: With the tour on hold, Sage cut me loose again.

I mean, this is not the first time this has happened. It would be cool if they both lived separately and met later, only to realize they were meant for each other.

It is a huge stretch but manifesting to the universe doesn't cost anything.

Angel and Odalie struck up a friendship. In the early minutes of the episode, I didn't trust that Angel had good intentions. She is used to having to do anything to get a seat at the table.

She learned a secret that not many people know about Odalie, and she might use it later. An injury like that can put Odalie out of commission, giving Angel a chance she desperately wants.

A lot of things became clear to Poppy. One is that her mother isn't worth shit, and two is that she needs to look out for herself. While quitting the tour was fundamentally a stupid decision, kicking her out was quite harsh.

What is wrong with some parents? They are all about their kids when they are thriving, but once the said kid hits a rough spot, they suddenly turn on them. Many parents like her praise their kids when they have money, but they are treated like trash upon becoming broke.

Poppy's whole fate depends on Rigo agreeing to do the tour. Dancing is all she knows; if the tour is canceled, she is at risk of becoming homeless. We all know Uncle Baker can only put up with her for so long.

In my review of Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 1, I mentioned that Rigo is kind of dumb. He has talent but lacks the moral conviction that makes someone a good decision-maker.

He has no opinions of his own and is easy to manipulate.

For example, King convinces him to do the tour, Marquise convinces him not to, and Poppy convinces him to do it. It is easy for people close to him to use him for their gains.

But see, 'Quise, that's the thing. All this street shit, the shit ain't even me. I'm just around it, bro. That shit I just rap about. Rigo

And that is precisely what is happening right now. Poppy has nowhere else to turn to, so she needs him to go a certain way. King also needs an artist like him to use his beats. Marquise also needs him to get to Sage.

Speaking of Marquise, his getting out of prison shows how dedicated D.A Erin is to placing Sage under arrest. However, I think she also has some skeletons in her closet. How is a D.A able to afford such an expensive car?

Erin: Marquise Howard... just the man I wanted to see. Do you know who I am?

Marquise: You're the DA. And talkin' to you's bad for my health.

Erin: We took every precaution to make sure that this was a private consult.

Marquise: A'ight. So, what do you want?

Erin: I want Sage Odom.

Maybe she makes a lot of money, comes from a family with money, or is involved in something shady. I'm invested in her backstory if there is one.

There was chemistry between Odalie and Angel. Look, I hope this is a genuine attraction because I don't trust Angel. She appears shady.

Foremost, she manages to get Odalie to open up about her love life. When she realizes that it's rocky, she advises -- and even pushes -- Odalie to decide that Davis is not okay with it. It's like she is trying to pull them apart.

She then gasses Odalie up, raising her confidence. When they are in the house, one thing leads to another; they are grinding on each other, breathing heavily. It looks like the final "in" she needs to embed herself into Odalie's life.

She also got a text message that had her rattled. She is hiding something or is up to something.

Because Angel is not trustworthy doesn't mean Davis and Odalie are better off together. Apart from their feelings for one another, they live in two entirely different worlds. Odalie is young, talented, and rich.

Davis is young, talented, and raising a child. He will always think about that child before anything. He also feels quite emasculated about having his girlfriend keep him.

Odalie should get out now! She is too young to be involved in caressing a grown man's feelings.

Sage is out moves. Being the narcissist he is, it is wrecking him not to be at the center of everything. His realizing that he doesn't have anyone except Collette in his corner is a huge ego blow.

Man, was it satisfying to see him humbled? It would take a lot to peg him down a notch, but there has to be a start somewhere.

Collette is also working overtime to ensure that everything is back on track, but she is also avoiding it. She doesn't want to remember that she is the one who committed the murder, and Sage is on the hook for it.

With Poppy's guidance, Rigo did the right thing for his people. The terms he negotiated with Sage for the tour are too good to be true. But what else is Sage going to do?

Poppy: Well, you need this too. If Rigo can't record anymore, we both lose.

King: That's why I always keep a bunch of different shit going on.

Permalink: That's why I always keep a bunch of different shit going on.

He might succeed if the people by his side don't get selfish and become The Colonel to his Elvis. If they can see Marquise for what he is before he brings Rigo down, they are people he should keep for life.

Money and fame, though, are a monster. It's impossible to predict what might happen.

That shouldn't stop you from having opinions, though. Go off in the comments about what you think might potentially happen.

Are Angel's intentions pure? Is Poppy using Rigo?

