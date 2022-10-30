Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Player's Ball

Oh, yes! That was one insane episode.

Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 3 delivered everything. There was romance, sex, betrayal, alliances, and not forgetting Rigo's one hell of a performance at the BMT awards.

The previous two episodes have felt lazy; we were rehashing the events of the past two seasons. But this episode dials the drama up to one hundred percent.

The episode sets a grand stage for Sage and Rigo's never-ending rivalry. There is no better place for musical kings to face off than at a live televised event. Too bad Sage is banned, and Rigo is not invited.

Stakes are also raised when Rigo and Sage do some insane stuff, and Angel makes her play.

Not to blow my own horn, but rarely am I wrong when I talk about characters. It happens, but seldom. This was one instance in that I wished I was wrong about Angel.

I am convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt that she was using Odalie to get into High Water. And get in, she did.

As I was reviewing Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 2, I was pretty suspicious about her whole thing. She was embedding herself in Odalie's life and seemed to be just around when Odalie needed anything.

Her true intentions were made clear. She doesn’t let up with Odalie's injury. It was like she wanted Odalie to quit.

Jeez, that looks terrible, Odalie. If you keep dancing on that, that won't heal. Angel Permalink: Jeez, that looks terrible, Odalie. If you keep dancing on that, that won't heal.

It might seem like she is doing things innocently, but everything is calculated with her. What are the odds that just when the choreography seems to be lacking something, she is that something? I wouldn't blame her ambition and innovation if she weren't walking all over the only person who has been kind to her.

At Sage's party, she makes a point of making sure her dancing with Odalie takes center stage. Later on, after Rigo's performance, she kisses Odalie hard just before the camera pans away from them.

All this might seem coincidental, but they are some pretty huge coincidences. If, however, one has experience with conniving bitches, it's all out there.

The final nail in the coffin was when she and Marquise hit it off and later on hook up. They met a whole second ago, and suddenly they were having sex when she had the same chemistry as Odalie, and they never even kissed -- except when it was beneficial to her.

Rigo is sinking deeper and deeper into the pit of stupidity. Someone needs to give that boy some media training because one of these days, he might mess up beyond bouncing back.

He meets an influential person, and suddenly, he is all cocky.

Vida: Now, that was some real tear-up-the-club shit.

Rigo: Nice. So you're a fan?

His cockiness aside, he still hasn't realized how much he's being used. When Collette needs him to do something, she threatens him by pulling his name from the BMT performance. How dumb is he? She can't do it! They already rejected Sage.

When he wants Rigo to do something, Marquise plays the street code cards. This boy is not a gangster; he only acts like it.

I found myself having some newfound respect for Marquise after this episode. He will do anything for his little brother; honestly, it appears he wants what is best for Rigo.

When he realizes Sage is using the performance to promote himself, he cuts the song and ensures Rigo's gets played. He doesn't take center stage, but he makes some huge moves as he lurks around.

He is also talented as a songwriter. When he freestyles for Angel, she realizes there might be something.

Things came to a head between Davis and Odalie. Amen! Call him out, girl! We are past the time when women have to keep tiptoeing around fragile masculinity.

You know what, Davis? I am sick of worrying about your delicate feelings. I can't seem to get it right with you, anyways. I want to do what the fuck I want to do for once. And right now I want to enjoy this party.

Odalie is not better off, though. She has a lot to deal with between her worsening leg, over-reliance on pills, and unrequited feelings.

The highlight of the episode was Rigo's performance. He might be dumb, but he has talent. So he at least has that going for him. The way he can take hold of the crowd is beautiful. That is the threat that Sage sees.

His performance transported us to the true world of Step Up: High Water. We are yet to see great dance moves, but the performances are fantastic. They were truly missed.

Big things happened as we neared the episode's end.

Rigo performed a fire diss track which was screaming Marquise. The lyrics could only come from someone who hates Sage. While he isn't Rigo's favorite person on earth, he doesn't hate Sage with the passion of someone from the streets.

We already know Marquise is a good songwriter; he has written songs for Rigo before, so it's not a huge stretch to think he wrote this one too.

The fallout from this will be huge. Foremost, he dissed Sage, and Sage is loved in the industry; then, Sage leaves his penthouse where he is under house arrest so Erin will be thrilled, and finally, he has jeopardized the tour, messing it up for everyone.

They won't hold much love for him if he's the reason they lose their livelihoods and derail their dreams.

Player's Ball Review Editor Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote)

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.