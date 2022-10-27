TCM Announces New Musical Matinee Series Hosted by Dave Karger!

TCM will Launch New Franchise Musical Matinee Hosted by Dave Karger

The Weekly Series will Premiere on November 5th, 2022.

The series will begin with An American in Paris (1951).

Turner Classic Movies has been showing classic movies to audiences since 1994.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced today a new weekly series, Musical Matinee, hosted by TCM’s Dave Karger, celebrating the beloved musical genre every Saturday at 12:00 pm ET.

Dave Karger, a TCM Host, will headline the show.

“I have a song in my head from the moment I wake up until I go to bed at night,” said Dave Karger, TCM Host of Musical Matinees.

“Movies and music are my two passions, and they have always been intertwined to me. If we can give everyone a dose of music to start off their weekend, that’s a good thing!”

The selections for Musical Matinees in November represent a range of films where music plays an important part in storytelling.

The schedule for November will be as follows:

November 5 – An American in Paris (1951): Ranked number 9 on AFI’s list of Greatest Movie Musicals, this film, inspired by a Gershwin composition, inspired a Broadway musical.

An American in Paris stars legends of the genre Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron.

The movie earned six Oscars, including Best Picture!

November 12 – 42nd Street (1933): The definitive backstage musical, this pre-code (before MPAA ratings) film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 6th Academy Awards and was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

This double Oscar-nominated classic stars Warner Baxter, Bebe Daniels, George Brent, and a star-making turn by Ruby Keeler.

The film inspired the long-running Tony-award-winning Broadway musical of the same name in 1980.

The musical remains a classic in the American songbook.

November 19 – See You In My Dreams (1951): This musical is a biography of Great American Songbook lyricist Gus Kahn, starring Doris Day and Danny Thomas.

The film stars classic musical star Doris Day, who plays Gus Kahn's wife, Grace.

While not as well-known as the other musicals on the schedule, it stands out as the biography of a classic lyricist.

The movie follows Kahn's career through the eyes of Grace, and features many of his songs.

November 26 – Annie (1982): Based on the 1977 Broadway musical of the same name, an orphan girl teaches a wealthy businessman how to love again.

Starring the incomparable Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, Annie (1982) has made itself a musical classic.

The adaptation also stars big names such as Tim Curry, Ann Reinking, and Bernadette Peters!

The musical had an iteration air on NBC in 2021, entitled Annie Live!

Karger began guest hosting on TCM in 2016 and was named an official host in 2018.

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.