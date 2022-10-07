Teen Wolf Movie Gets a First Look Clip and a Premiere Date!

We finally know when we can check back in with the residents of Beacon Hills, and it's soon.

During the New York Comic Con panel for the Teen Wolf Movie, it was revealed that the special event will launch on January 26, 2023!

That means we don't have long to wait to check back in with the humans, wolves, and everything in between who resides in the popular town.

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged," reads the official logline.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night," the logline continues.

"But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

The cast includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, and Colton Haynes.

Also on board is Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, and Dylan Sprayberry.

Unfortunately, Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho have confirmed they will not be back for the movie.

It's unclear whether their characters will be mentioned, but we can hope.

While the movie order was a surprise to many, it has been revealed that the studio was interested in bringing the franchise back to life with a movie.

Jeff Davis, the series creator, previously opened up to TV Insider about being a part of the project.

"I'm like, 'I'm writing this. Nobody else is writing this,'" he shared.

"That's always fun to do, to see where are [the characters now] now and to create a story off of that."

Kickstarting such an iconic franchise again has many caveats, but it's hard not to be excited about the Teen Wolf movie.

What are your thoughts on the big comeback?

Check out this clip of Allison trying to kill Derek (Why, why, why), and then hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.