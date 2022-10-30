The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Nadia’s Self-Respect, Fiona’s Secret, and Garrett’s Mistake

Many relationships imploded, and others reignited.

Nadia broke up with Arman on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 6, while Fiona and JD became closer as JD helped the family.

TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss whether Arman and Nadia's marriage is over, whether Fiona can trust JD, and whether the FBI will believe Garrett's story.

Do you think Nadia meant it when she said that she and Arman were over?

Whitney: I think she believes that right now, but we as an audience should probably take it with a grain of salt. As much as I want Armony, I'm not sure it's their time yet. Arman still has a lot of love and respect for Nadia, and I don't think he's ready to let her go yet.

So, Nadia may want to believe it's over and they're done for good, but as long as they're in each other's lives, I have a hard time seeing that.

Jasmine: I agree that she believes they're over right now, but I don't think that's the case. There's still a lot of love there. Neither of them would be this passionate or devoted to each other if there wasn't.

I anticipate them finding their way back to each other at some point. It would strike me as odd or unauthentic to who they both are as people if they didn't.

Laura: I agree with you both. I was proud of Nadia for kicking Arman out since she shouldn't have to play second-best. However, I also suspect they're not done since they're so protective of each other.

What does this mean for Arman and Thony? Where will they go from here?

Whitney: I answered this in the last one, but right now, I think Arman wants to have his cake and eat it, too. It's not like he's ever given any indication he was going to leave Nadia for Thony, so had she not left him, he would never leave her. At least not now.

So, while I think he's still a bit torn between the women, it's more a case of loyalty to Nadia than all-consuming love. I think he's genuinely fallen for Thony, so now that his marriage is "over," maybe he starts to feel ready to explore that, but they have so much on their plate right now it may not be their time.

Jasmine: You nailed it, Whitney. Arman wants the best of both worlds here. I believe that he loves Nadia, and he's loyal to her. Ironic, given the whole Thony aspect, but it's true enough for him. He's not ready to let Nadia go yet, and it makes sense.

I think he'll be freer with his attraction to Thony, but right now, they do have so much going on that it's not a conducive place for any of them to thrive in any real romance. At best, someone will give into a heat of the moment lust, whether it's Arman and Thony or Nadia and Robert, but it won't be something sustainable yet.

Laura: Whitney said it best. Arman wants to have his cake and eat it too. Before Nadia left him, he thought he could have his wife and his mistress. I think Arman wants to protect Nadia, which may still play a part.

I'd love to see more flirty and romantic Armony scenes, but as Jasmine mentioned, I'm unsure if either of them is ready for a serious relationship yet.

Will going to the police station come back to haunt Chris?

Whitney: Oh, for sure. I've seen this story before. The detective will have her eye on him, and it will undoubtedly open a can of worms somewhere down the line.

Jasmine: Oh, my darling Chris. Yeah, they put too much emphasis on him signing in at the station for it not to lead anywhere. He is Fiona's child, isn't he?

Laura: Poor Chris. He wanted to protect his family and ended up making things worse. He's so much like his mother.

What are your thoughts on JD and Fiona? Was she right to trust him?

Whitney: Thus far, JD has not shown himself to be anything other than good, so I think she was right to believe in the man she knew.

I am ALL IN on them as a couple, and I loved their little conversation at the end and Fi realizing that this man indeed did love and care about her. I hope they continue leaning on one another and rekindling that fire that is still there.

Jasmine: I love JD. I will be heartbroken if he turns out not to be a decent guy. I would've held off on confiding in him, but he seems trustworthy and showed up and helped out when it mattered. I am DEFINITELY in on them as a couple.

I loved that scene when he told her he really was in love with her and how shocked she looked. The chemistry is always electrifying on this show, my goodness. It's shipper catnip everywhere you look!

Laura: I also love JD. I was surprised Fiona confided in him so quickly since she wanted to keep it in the family. To me, that showed how much she still trusted him. He seems like a wonderful man, and I'm a sucker for couples that begin bonding from a crisis.

I'm shipping them, and I also loved when Fiona realized he was in love with her. These two will be fun to watch.

Will the FBI believe Thony's story that Garrett was protecting her and Maya?

Whitney: Absolutely not! Did you see Katherine's face? She was not amused and not buying what they were selling, especially considering Garrett once again ignored direct orders. The whole thing smells rotten, and there's no way the FBI won't pick up on it.

Jasmine: They probably would've if Garrett wasn't in the mix. I'm pretty sure Katherine trusts Garrett less than Thony. I LOVED how quick on her feet she was, and I was smiling at her like Arman does when she does something positively criminal and badass. But there are many factors at play here.

My first question was if the dude was left-handed or not because that was the hand she used to frame him. I hope this will have Garrett falling back on all of his empty threats, though. Whether Thony saved his ass or got him in more trouble, they're in the muck together.

Laura: It was an excellent effort on Thony's part, and Garrett owes her big for trying, but I agree Katherine will be suspicious since she told him to wait, and she knows he has a history with Maya.

How do Garrett, Thony, and Arman continue to get dirt on Robert?

Whitney: I have no idea, but I'm excited to see what they do next!

Jasmine: I have no idea at all. It just got infinitely harder with the dead distributor, though.

Laura: I also have no idea, mainly since Garret shot Cortes.

What was your favorite part of the episode, and do you have anything to add?

Whitney: I loved all the stuff with Fiona and JD and Nadia kicking Arman out. She needed to stand up and put her foot down because she was letting that man get away with whatever he wanted, which wasn't fair to her.

But whatever she's got going on with Robert will end terribly. I can feel that coming.

Jasmine: Nadia was killing it in this episode, and I was pleased with her for not allowing Arman to gaslight her about how he was doing. I also loved Arman and Thony showing up at the house looking like a million bucks. And yes, Fiona and JD have my heart!

Laura: I admired how Nadia stood up for herself, kicked Arman out, and said she wouldn't let either man tell her what to do. Show that self-respect, girl! I also loved the blossoming romance between JD and Fiona.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.