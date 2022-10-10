The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Bahala Na

Sometimes life happens, and you have to deal with the consequences.

During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4, Arman proved he would do anything for Thony by being there to clean up Fiona's mess.

Hopefully, after this incident, Fiona will trust Arman more, even though she views him as a criminal.

While I had looked forward to this episode, some of the plot and dialogue seemed repetitive. How many times did we need to see the motel clerk blackmail Fiona or Thony and Fiona argue over the fact that Fiona should have waited for Thony?

Yes, Fiona should have waited, but she was acting on a mother's protective instinct and wanted it over with. In reality, she only made things worse for her and Chris.

Even though it was Fiona's mess, she wasn't prepared for Thony's method of cleaning up crimes.

I love Fiona, but she showed how naive she was because Fiona believed the motel clerk would forget that they tied him up and questioned him.

Thony: I’m going to tie him up with anything with a cord.

Fiona: Seriously, could this be any worse?

Thony: We can’t have him attack one of us again or walk out and go to the police.

Thony and Arman did the heavy lifting while Fiona just panicked.

Thony has come so far and is more comfortable threatening those who harm her family, as evidenced by tying up the motel clerk in the bathtub. I loved how proud Arman sounded of her skills. He taught her well.

Jon, the motel clerk, was a jerk who needed money. He didn't care that Chris was suffering and only wanted the money. I understood why that made Fiona lose it.

Thony realized she wasn't equipped to handle the scumbag herself and called in reinforcements, despite Fiona protesting that they keep this family business.

Thony: You know we can trust him after everything he’s done for Luca.

Fiona: No, I don’t know that. You shouldn’t have made that decision without me.

I've noticed that Fiona kept protesting that she didn't want more blood on her hands, but she's the one that threw the vase at Jon.

The family has gathered to clean up her mess, so she needs to show Arman some gratitude.

It's apparent that Arman wants Fiona to trust him. She's Thony's family, so that's important.

It's the first real scene we've seen Arman and Thony alone, and they're filled with tension as she apologizes for bothering him. He reiterated she's never a problem.

Arman seemed deadly as he wanted to be left alone with Jon, but he wasn't afraid of Arman.

Thony knew what that meant, and Fiona looked terrified.

Arman: He’s a witness. Guys like this don’t stop. They keep coming back. If I don’t get rid of him, he’ll always be a threat.

Thony: I was a witness. You didn’t kill me.

Arman: Because you’re different.

When Thony and Arman worked together, they were unstoppable. They will go far as an unbeatable crime duo.

Threats of blackmail didn't daunt them. I love how Thony taunted Jon's life was worth more with him dead and how she could sell his organs to people who needed transplants.

I'm unsure if Thony was doing surgery at her new clinic, but she sounded like a badass taunting him.

He was finally ready to play their game.

Seeing Chris and Marco struggle was too much for Fiona. She couldn't even help Thony clean up the room, but she found extra tape copies.

You don't lie to Arman, hurt someone he loves, and live to tell about it.

Arman has started acting like a thug again to collect money for Robert. You can guarantee he'll do more to protect Thony and her family.

Is the end, or was someone else watching what happens to the motel clerk?

The more Fiona covered up the murder, the more trouble Chris melted down.

He's a teenager unprepared to deal with all these emotions and guilt. He needs to be in therapy.

He almost killed himself on a bike and hurt himself because he hated looking at himself. He needs professional help, not more guilt, to stay quiet.

There's no guarantee that Chris would go to jail since he protected his family. This secret is eating him up, and telling the truth may help him emotionally. However, his mom and aunt made it even harder despite their best intentions.

Despite not wanting to be a thug, Arman returned to his old ways to help both of his "women. Nadia and Arman hated working with each other's exes. While they're not in love, they don't want the other to work with Thony or Robert either.

Nadia: We don’t need Thony!

Arman: Thony is the one who knows what sells in the medical field.

Nadia: Selling her meds wasn’t enough and never will be. I need to talk to Robert and ask him to cut our interest or we’ll drown in debt.

Arman: No you’re not going to ask him for another damm thing. I don’t want you close to that guy.

When Arman offered to collect debts for Robert, Robert showed his criminal nature. Before, I thought Robert was charming and cold, and now I'm positive he's mean and calculative.

He wanted to own them and keep his eyes on Nadia since he still desired him.

While he had Arman collecting his debts, he watched Nadia charm men and make money at the casino.

Nadia often gets overlooked, but she's a badass and a shrewd businesswoman.

I'm relieved that she had enough self-respect to remind Robert that she doesn't answer to Robert or Arman.

However, Nadia was still a woman who must tire of being second best. She got to use her charms at the casino and make money again.

How will Arman react when he learns that Robert used his absence to his advantage to flirt with his wife and woo her with wine?

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. Will Nadia and Arman be able to stay a step ahead of Robert?

Who will hear Chis blurt out a confession next? Will Fiona trust Arman now? Chime in below in the comments.

