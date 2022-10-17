The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Brit

The stakes grew higher as Robert kept playing games, thinking he was invincible.

Robert played games with Arman, Nadia, and Thony on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5, not knowing someone overheard his conversation with Cortes.

The Brit may finally get his just desserts.

Before we delve into that, let's discuss Thony and Fiona's new business and the family members who returned home.

The intro music added to the fun as the ladies and Chris prepared a storage locker as their new home base for their cleaning business. We hadn't seen Chris smile in days, so it was a relief to see him pitching in and acting like a teenager.

While Chris had mellowed some, Fiona looked like she had the weight of the world on her shoulders. Fiona was the type to worry about everyone else but herself. It's why she hadn't let herself fully grieve Marco's death.

With everything going on, you'd think Fiona would be relieved to have some backup, but she seemed threatened when Jasmine's dad, JD, announced he was moving to Vegas too. He seemed to have a rapport with both her children and Luca.

In fact, JD ended up saving the day. Ginger was absolutely right. Fiona needs to keep a handsome guy that will clean for her and bring the kids to help. Hopefully, we'll see more of Ginger. She's an advocate of second chances and love.

I think JD could mellow Fiona out some. She needs to learn to let go, and the kids need a male role model, especially Chris, but Jasmine was also confused about the chaos in their family currently.

Fiona: I’m just a mom. I don’t think about what I want anymore.

JD: Sounds like that’s something we need to change around here.

Robert enjoyed taunting Arman too much. He liked making Arman a common thug but hated it if Arman got out of line and went after him.

All over Las Vegas, Robert is hailed as "The Brit." He used to be a big drug dealer but has now advanced to being the cash and the muscle. Now that Robert owns Arman, Arman is in danger.

To Robert, Arman was a toy he could pull out to amuse his clients and help broker deals. He could also use Nadia to make Arman jealous and behave accordingly.

It's no surprise that Arman wanted out and could stand the jerk.

There was nothing Arman hated more than being treated like a common thug. He wanted to be in charge again, and selling Thony's meds wasn't working. Neither was having both of his women at each other's throats.

Thony: Arman, I’m a doctor, not a drug dealer. I will only sell legitimate meds to people in need.

Nadia: Here we go again.

Thony: If I get arrested, who will look after Luca?

I don't think the three of them were clear on terms initially since Arman and Nadia didn't know Thony was keeping some money.

Thony knew more about selling meds, but Arman and Nadia were shrewd businesspeople.

They could sell drugs and only care about the profit without worrying about the consequences. Thony's a doctor and thinks of those things.

Thony and Arman have such a special connection, whether they are arguing or working together. Their fight over selling street drugs was well done since they both had valid points.

Thony has core values as a doctor, which she wanted to uphold. However, Arman was also correct that he's done everything for her.

While relationships should not be about payback, I understood his point. Their fight reminded me of when he asked her if she trusted him in The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10.

I thought Thony would give in again because she knew he always came through for her, but it wasn't as easy this time.

Arman: Everything you’ve needed, I’ve done for you. I don’t ask questions. I don’t judge you. I’ve done whatever it takes to keep you safe. I even killed for you. Do you even appreciate that?

Thony: I want to help, Arman. I am helping. But not this way. You do this and I’m out.

Arman: Well, I guess we’re done.

Despite how betrayed Thony felt, she wouldn't let Robert play games with Arman. You could see how much she cared by how she tended to his wounds before cleaning up the bloody room.

Even though he was moving pieces around, Robert made a pivotal mistake involving Thony. Arman was protective of her and hated people treating her like the cleaning lady. She's unique to him. Game on!

While we weren't initially aware of what Thony overheard, Robert quickly dismissed her. They will need to be diligent moving forward.

The players changed as Nadia also saw Arman and Thony ride off on the motorcycle. They looked sexy, but Nadia does dangerous things as a scorned wife.

While I loved that Thony eventually supported Arman, selling street drugs together spelled disaster from the beginning, especially with Garrett looking for a drug king.

Arman: Put down the gun, Miller. You know you’re not going to shoot it.

Garett: Not her. I’m not sure about you.

Like usual, Garrett acted gleefully that he had caught his archenemy again.

Since Thony knew Garrett wanted Cortes even more than Arman, she offered up an even bigger fish.

The real question is whether the two men can put aside their differences to team up for the greater good. Arman has felt betrayed by the FBI more than once.

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. Are you excited for Arman, Thony, and Garrett to take down Robert?

What's your impression of JD and his place in the family? Will Nadia plot revenge against Arman and Thony? Chime in below in the comments.

