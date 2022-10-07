The Mole Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Bank Heist

Money talks, but the recent moves on The Mole Season 6 Episode 4 have left us speechless. Were you just as surprised as we were?

These contestants are hemorrhaging money at an alarming rate. If they don't do something quick, they'll end up with nothing.

However, some of the deals they faced weren't worth the reward or the price.

"Bank Heist" was a strong round that kept me on the edge of my seat.

Complex challenges, suspicious behavior, a shocking betrayal, and a lofty deal were some of the pieces that made one exciting pie. The sum of all its parts showcased what The Mole can deliver in espionage and mind games.

And just when we thought the group was getting back on track, a wrench would get thrown into the plans.

The game can only go up for the players. As viewers, we came out as the winners with plenty of intrigue and drama. The Mole is a satisfying good time.

Joi sacrificing $25,000 to win one exemption was the start of all the falling dominos.

As I mentioned during The Mole Season 6 Episode 3, always go for safety when you can. However, the price she paid was too high! She didn't need to offer that much.

Alex Wagner: Joi, do you have anything you want to say?

Joi: I just wanted to secure another day in the game. Permalink: I just wanted to secure another day in the game.

Permalink: I just wanted to secure another day in the game.

Was she too unsure about her Mole target?

If she were worried, I'd understand the desperation; fear can mess with our minds. But her reasoning that they'd win the money back and not to worry was too relaxed. People would be pissed about the decision.

Own up to the decision and take all the salt that comes up.

It's a sad bit of irony that when the group loses $25,000 from the prize pot, Dom gets exterminated.

Dom seemed to be one of the main characters who championed putting the group first and winning money. He fell into the same camp as William: a player who might act suspiciously, but his internal team player kept winning.

He never came across as a strong possibility for The Mole. I would've thought he'd be a frontrunner had he not gotten eliminated, so it was interesting he was the one to go.

Though, the group not bringing him back into the game was the right call.

Would you have voted to help Dom and bring him back into the game?

I would've voted not to help him. Winning $10,000 was needed, and he seemed like a good guy, but The Mole Season 6 is a game with only one winner.

Bringing back an eliminated player would've given him a considerable advantage. He'd know which player couldn't be The Mole since he had the lowest quiz score. That type of information is too powerful for anyone in the game.

Pranav: I thought you were gonna answer the question?

Sandy: I’m gonna go with “no.” Just because he had his hitlist and now coming back, he has an upper hand. Permalink: I’m gonna go with “no.”

Permalink: I’m gonna go with “no.”

I was on the fence about this mission because of the impact his return could've had. Knowledge is power in this game, and he'd be far ahead of the other players with crucial pieces of info.

Sandy did a good job pitching her case. She genuinely surprised me with her firm stance and reasoning; the others should be grateful for her debate in the long run. She's emerging as a strong player to watch.

The growing rivalry of William vs. the Pranav/Avori coalition was an unsuspecting development.

Granted, it's not an angry feud, but he had some strong opinions about the bank heist mission. Why wouldn't he want two suspects stuck together in the security room?

William: With all due respect, if you’re gonna go Avori, then you’re most likely gonna look Pranav. But do you want to put them together? They obviously have a very close relationship. Would you rather separate them? I’d rather separate that.

[Everyone looks at the pair]

William: [In confessional] The thought of them working together is terrifying because they’re so determined to help each other. And, you know, do whatever they decide is best for themselves than help the team. Permalink: Would you rather separate them? I’d rather separate that.

Permalink: Would you rather separate them? I’d rather separate that.

If the mission went wrong, the blame would be on them.

He only forced them yet again to team up during a mission. And to make it even more confusing, he didn't end up on a team with either player to watch their shady behavior.

William took his leadership role a little too seriously. The other players must watch what they're doing; they're listening and following him without doubts or suspicions. He could easily be The Mole.

I loved the bank heist mission because it required two sets of skills to succeed. The player must be good with math or acrobatics/deductive reasoning.

The challenge would've worked better if the critical-mind players knew which skills they needed to group the other players in. However, based on the results, it wouldn't have mattered either way.

The success of this mission rested squarely on the two critical-mind players (Kesi and Pranav).

If those two people couldn't get it together, the others would fall like a house of cards. "Bank Heist" showcased a polarizing view of the game: one where one group did a better job, and the other faltered with no momentum.

The Cash team had it way easier compared to the Gold team. Between both tasks, the former would be the better to join as all you'd have to do is count the money and convert the funds.

Plus, the strategy here is to count and recount the money after every player in the team did their set of bills.

Case in point: Avori spotting Jacob's miscounted funds. Did Jacob intentionally miscount the bills, or was it an accident?

Avori: What is the gameplay you're playing right now? Because obviously, it’s not the same one we’re playing.

Joi: No, I’m here to win money as bad as you all are.

Avori: That’s not true! Permalink: What is the gameplay you're playing right now?

Permalink: What is the gameplay you're playing right now?

It's an interesting case for her to solve (and information to have) since she only knows about the sabotage. If she's right, Jacob did it on purpose, and he could be The Mole. If not, a simple accident will get her eliminated.

This "move" could be a make-or-break point in Avori's game.

On the other hand, the Gold team has no real information except that Kesi couldn't figure out the clues in the logbook.

Putting two-and-two together that the names tied to money names were a bit of a stretch. Kesi wouldn't have known unless she read through every page and something clicked.

Alex Wagner revealing the twist was the kind of "ah-ha!" moment through hindsight 20/20 vision.

If you know, you know. Kesi made herself look more suspicious, but unless it was a deliberate move by The Mole, she had bad luck.

Let's hope the players got lucky through the Cash team. Gold team finding nothing was a bad outcome for them, especially when they've lost so much money.

Not even one gold brick!

Even the odds would've been in their favor to find something by simply guessing. They had a horrible night.

Either The Mole is doing a tremendous subtle job with their sabotages, or they're sitting back and watching the other players do it for them. I'm starting to think it's the latter here.

Last Thoughts From The Mole:

Dom was so close to getting back in. Kudos to him for narrowing down the options to just a 50/50 chance between two cities.



Walking through the moving lasers would've been a lot of fun in real life!



You can tell the players were so over Greg when none of them were angry that he looked through the dossiers. All the attention got placed on Joi for her spending the money.



Who did Dom switch his target to during the quiz? Did Avori's sabotage convince him in her direction?

Now, over to you, Mole fans.

What did you think of "Bank Heist"?

Would you have made the same money name connections? Was Jacob sabotaging the money? Did the group make the right call refusing Dom?

The Mole is available to stream now on Netflix.

Bank Heist Review Editor Rating: 4.3 / 5.0 4.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.3 / 5.0

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.