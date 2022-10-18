The Mole Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Spot the Fake

The truth shall set you free. Though, in the case of The Mole Season 6 Episode 7, it'll also get you some cold hard cash.

Lying on The Mole is a common habit of the game. Between the players and the saboteur, everyone is hiding the truth about something.

If only some players could learn to lie with the best of them.

"Spot the Fake" had the slowest pacing out of every episode (so far) on The Mole Season 6.

Beyond Casey's execution, did anything else memorable happen? The events felt like they came and went without any fanfare or excitement.

We could trace this back to everything happening off-screen and not having the reaction we'd expect.

Kesi: I truly don’t believe we had any opportunity to actually win $20 grand yesterday. If it wasn’t gonna be me, I thought it was gonna be somebody else.

Casey: I do want to say well played. This is a game, through and through. You stepped up for yourself, so hats off to you right now. Permalink: You stepped up for yourself, so hats off to you right now.

When the mission focuses on figuring out the truth of the tasks, keeping us viewers out of the loop removes any interest in being on the side of the storytellers. We're left to sit and watch scenes of people only talking.

Sure, there's a deduction element to the mission; we got to determine who was lying or not. But when an entire episode felt like it was nothing but exposition, the pacing came across as slow and flat.

And Kesi giving nothing to the group after betraying them during the chain mission further added to the slower pacing.

I blame the lack of excitement on the editing. Kesi didn't need to do anything else after what she did; she betrayed the group and cooly owned up to her big move. She relished in her cold sabotage, which is the villain moment we'd like to see.

However, where were the other scenes of the group confronting her? Did nobody have any tension?

Joi asked Kesi one question to explain herself, but everyone else seemed muted. There had to have been some scenes or lines that could've been added to make the betrayal hit harder. The aftermath failed to hit its landing.

Did anyone else's jaw drop when Casey got executed?

The red screen on her phone felt like the biggest twist, especially since she had done so much Mole-ish behavior in the previous weeks. Her time on The Mole Season 6 Episode 6 was proof alone. Casey had to be high on everyone's list.

[In confessional] I was wrong. If I hadn’t have split my votes in this quiz, that could’ve been me. William Permalink: I was wrong. If I hadn’t have split my votes in this quiz, that could’ve been me.

She did a great job making herself look suspicious. It wouldn't be surprising if a few players got executed because they foolishly chose Casey during some of their quizzes.

I was right there with Will when he was blown away by the results. It felt so early for her to get eliminated at this point in the competition.

The mission had two interesting parts that needed to work better together. For instance, the guessing game between the two paintings required an extra spark or fire to kick up the tension.

Having the players individually decide which painting they thought was fake was fine, but it made the group portion unnecessary.

Why would they speak more and give their competition any ideas for which one could be fake? It's better to stay silent and not get swayed in another direction.

Greg: Come on! I think as soon as the rules were announced, she knew she was gonna take it.

Avori: Absolutely! I don’t trust Kesi. She’s a very good actress, actually. Permalink: I don’t trust Kesi. She’s a very good actress, actually.

The group should've got a hint, or a prize factor should've been added where every right guess earned money for the group pot. The exemption could've been the added extra prize to lure them into manipulating people away from the correct painting.

And the winners/losers being split evenly right down the middle was strangely coincidental.

Many of us have played a version of "2 Truths and A Lie" in the past. It's a simple party game that's easy to learn. The strategy is not to give the answer away on your face or hand gestures.

Avori and Joi did a great job telling the truth. They were concise and to the point; neither made it seem outrageous what they did the night before.

Though, for a game where they could've won an exemption if the group guessed wrong, why didn't they slip up and make it seem like they were lying?

Messing up would've worked to their advantage and made them look suspicious. The producers didn't think this game through because Avori and Joi could've easily tweaked their stories to throw the group off.

There was no purpose for them to tell the truth.

Jacob's mess-up played a massive part in the storytellers' loss. Joi and Avori could only do so much with the stories they had from the night before.

His biggest problem came from the number one rule you should never do: don't show the lie on your face.

The second Greg and Will called him out on something about his story, you could immediately see Jacob's face crack and drop. Worrying spread over his face; he looked panicked and couldn't get back on track. He handed victory to the interrogators.

Jacob, you screw up in a lot of the missions, and you go unnoticed. And no one ever points the finger at you, and I’m pointing the finger at you right now. So, I’m calling a spade a spade, I don’t trust you. And my gut is telling me that you’re the shithole Mole. Joi Permalink: I don’t trust you. And my gut is telling me that you’re the shithole Mole.

It would've been interesting to see this mission play out if Joi or Avori had to lie.

Avori has her Psychology training, and she knew plenty of tips to make it seem like she was telling the truth. Joi speaks genuinely, so she could've played on the trust she had built recently with the group. And both of their energies are typically calm and collected; it would've been harder for the interrogators had they dealt with them.

Last Thoughts From The Mole:

Drama! We have to give credit to Joi for spicing things up. She's calling out Jacob and throwing a massive wrench into all of their suspicions.



The right painting looked too perfect, precisely like a stencil. I would've voted for the real one as the left painting too.



Will isn't The Mole. He can't be. Unless he's the greatest liar and actor in the cast, he gave himself away after Casey got executed.



Kesi seemed like she wanted to laugh after she owned up to betraying the group. So savage and petty.

Now, over to you, Mole fans.

What did you think of "Spot the Fake"?

Did Jacob make it too easy for the interrogators? Did Casey's execution blindside you? Which of the tasks would you have loved to do?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

The Mole is available to stream now on Netflix.

