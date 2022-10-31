The Penguin: Cristin Milioti Set as Female Lead in HBO Max's Batman Spinoff

at .

Cristin Milioti is returning to HBO Max.

Deadline reported Monday that the Made for Love alum had closed a deal to join The Penguin, a limited series spinoff of Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Milioti joins the cast opposite Colin Farrell, who is reprising his role from The Batman.

Cristin Milioti of 'Modern Love' speaks onstage during the Amazon Prime Video segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour

Milioti's Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Carmine Falcone.

"Sofia is fighting with The Penguin (Farrell) for control of the city."

Cristin Milioti Attends MTV Movie & TV Awards

Sofia was a big presence of FOX's Batman origin story Gotham. The role was played by Crystal Reed.

The character was introduced in the Batman comic books in the mid-1990s.

Reeves executive produces alongside Farrell, LeFranc, and Dylan Clark.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max said when the show got a pickup.

Cristin Milioti attends Peacock, UCP And Entertainment Weekly Host Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series "The Resort"

“We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before. It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in The Batman to the next level.”

Reeves added, “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

“The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Farrell said.

Colin Farrell attends the "Widows" press conference

“I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Are you excited about this new series?

Hit the comments below.

ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

WTW October 29, 2022
WTW October 22, 2022
Case 63 Keyart
What to Watch October 8, 2022
WTW October 1, 2022
WTW September 10 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. The Penguin: Cristin Milioti Set as Female Lead in HBO Max's Batman Spinoff