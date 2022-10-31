The Resident Round Table: Kitbell's Wedding, the Milestone 100 & the Steamy Conrad/Billie Dance!

Happy 100, Resident Fanatics.

It's a special Round Table as our panelists break down all aspects of The Resident Season 6 Episode 6 and express their feelings about the milestone hour, Kitbell's wedding, the Conrad and Billie tease, and more.

Join Laura Nowak, Leora W., and Meaghan Frey's discussion below!

How do you feel about this huge milestone, what the series has done thus far, and where it's going?

Laura: I'm proud The Resident reached this milestone, and they saved the Kitbell wedding for an event like this. I think the Resident has covered many important issues over the years. However, now that most of our characters have gotten their happy endings, I'd be good with it ending soon before the show becomes stale.

Leora W: It was amazing! As much as I love/miss CoNic, and appreciate Jessica and Irving, neither of their weddings was this fantastic, and it fits because KitBell is everything!

Meaghan: I was actually surprised that we are already at 100 episodes. I think that speaks volumes about the series. So many times when a series hits the 100-episode mark, you can feel it; the storylines have begun to feel recycled, and the cast starts to feel like they are phoning it in a bit.

Although the storylines have definitely declined in quality this season, there are still great moments, and the cast is still bringing their A-games to the characters we love.

As Laura said, the show has covered so many important issues in its run. Something that has set them apart from other medical dramas is their realistic takes on issues impacting the healthcare community.

We've had some crazy outlandish storylines over the years, but the series has always shined when it remained more grounded. I hope this season isn't the end, only because I want it to go out on a high note, but if it does, I think it will go down as one of the best -- albeit criminally underrated -- medical dramas of all time.

What was the most interesting thing about the case with Max and her mother?

Laura: This was a heartbreaking case. I found it interesting that there was no reason for Max's liver failure. I also admired the strength of Tracy's love for her daughter to help her, but that was so hard cause if she died, her daughter would be an orphan. What a moral dilemma.

Leora W: I second Laura's assessment. We've never had something Conrad couldn't diagnose before, but it's a common occurrence in hospitals, and I'm glad they clarified that Conrad is not infallible, no matter how g-dlike people seem to think he is. Also, leaving the kid with the guilt of killing her mother would have been the worst.

Meaghan: I agree with Laura and Leora. It's really important that they do occasionally show us that Conrad isn't some genius who never fails.

The case, in general, was one of the more difficult ones to watch. I was so heartbroken for both Max and Tracy. I couldn't imagine being in a life-or-death situation and unable to understand what was happening because of a language barrier. An already scary situation becomes that much scarier.

It struck me when Cade said they wouldn't be able to get an interpreter to sit with Max because it was too late in the day. Hospitals run 24/7; there shouldn't be such a thing as "too late."

And then you add in Tracy having to make the impossible decision of risking her own life to save her daughter, and it's all just so much for one family to go through.

Ian's downward spiral continues. React.

Laura: I'm tired of it. Someone needs to catch him.

Leora W: A part of me wanted him to fail and get caught, but I didn't want Max to die. He needs to mess up in the OR at some point, though. That's the only way anyone is going to say anything that or if they find the fake pee.

Meaghan: I was dying for Jessica to take a stand and call him out. She has now been in two surgeries where he exhibited alarming behavior.

As someone pointed out on a previous roundtable, Jessica was one of the nurses who worked closely with Bell when he had the tremors and covered them up.

You would think after that situation, she would want to take a stand to prevent something like that from happening again. I know that's a lot to put on one person, especially going up against someone in a position of power, but if no one says anything, he could really hurt someone.

Kitbell is officially married! Discuss all things Kitbell and their wedding.

Laura: This was the episode I'd been waiting for. All things about the wedding were beyond perfect. I'm so glad that Jake and Sammie were involved. I loved that both Bell and Kit respected that they had other fires to put out on their wedding day, and Kit even said Bell was worth the wait.

I adored their vows and how they addressed how far Bell has evolved over the series. Their kiss was adorable. Their relationship has been such a joy to watch as it progressed naturally, and I was so excited that the wedding was part of the 100th-episode celebration.

Leora W: Who knew we would end up here when they introduced Kit in S2? Not me. But, wow! It was so well-earned.

And Kit made the wedding happen. She was so far from a bridezilla and appreciated that surgery comes first, but she also made sure everyone waited around because she wanted to get married, dammit!

And the vows! Perfect. Also, I loved how Jake officiated and sang (he can sing?), and Sammie and Gigi were the cutest flower girls ever!

Meaghan: It's about time! This is the moment we've been waiting for since a glimmer of romance started to appear between them.

This wedding was everything I would expect from them, and I loved everything about it. Thank god Jake and Sammie were back for the wedding, or I would've rioted. The addition of them was just the icing on the cake.

What do you make of Cade staying behind when she expressed excitement over finally feeling included? How do you feel about Cade overall?

Laura: I appreciated that Cade built a rapport with Max and wanted to be there when she woke up, even if she missed the wedding.

In many ways, except for her story with Ian and his addiction, she still feels like an extension of Conrad. As Gigi said," She's okay, I guess." I wouldn't miss her or Ian terribly if they were gone, though.

Leora W: I think it's a good way to set up her sticking around if/when she and Conrad split. I hope she does because she's a good addition to the cast. I just don't like her with Conrad. This gives her room to be part of the team instead of just Conrad's love interest.

Meaghan: It shows a lot about her character that she put her patient above her own needs when she had no obligation to. I always like Cade more when her storyline isn't completely wrapped up in her relationship with Conrad.

I would love to see her go out with Leela, Kit, Billie, and Jessica and establish some female friendships for her, so her entire existence in the show isn't about Conrad.

Gigi is struggling with not being able to remember Nic. What do you make of this possible storyline?

Laura: I loved that they brought it up in such an organic way. Kids talk about weddings and dating. It was such a natural scene, and it's obviously hard for Gigi with Conrad dating since she doesn't remember her mommy. I'd love to see what they do with it.

Leora W: It's sad but realistic; frankly, not much can be done about it. She can hear stories or even see videos, but at the end of the day, she'll never know who Nic really was or what it was like to have her in her life. It does show why she would prefer Billie to Cade, though. There's a connection.

Meaghan: This was a great way to have it brought up. I would love to see a storyline where Billie helps Gigi learn about Nic.

Obviously, Conrad has done a great job keeping Nic's memory alive for her, but I think Billie knew her differently and will be able to show Gigi a different side of her.

What are your thoughts on Conrad and Billie's slow dance and what's potentially in store for them?

Laura: I loved that moment. Billie finally admitted her feelings more safely when she said she loved him and Gigi.

There were so many sparks and chemistry in that dance. It's like we came full circle since KitBell danced at CoNic's wedding, and AJ/Mina admitted their feelings at CoNic's wedding. Something about weddings on this show, lol.

Leora W: SQUEEEEEE!!!!!!! I'm so happy. Things are happening. This is not a drill, people!

When Cade said she wasn't going to the wedding, so Conrad was going to fly solo, I just KNEW he and Billie would dance. AND THEY DID!

And Conrad is starting to see things be open to things. I half expected Cade to see them dancing.

The promo shows that it will come up, and they will finally have to address that elephant. All I can say is, Squee!

Meaghan: This is another great example of how they are doing a better job at building up Billie and Conrad as a couple than they have done building Cade and him.

I wish they would just cut Cade out of it because it takes away from the great potential love story that they are creating.

The one thing I can appreciate about the love triangle, though, is that despite both women being in love with Conrad, they never actually pit them against each other in a negative way.

Billie may love Conrad, but she has no intention of stepping on Cade's toes. There is something really refreshing about that.

What was your favorite part of the episode? Is there anything else you'd like to address?

Laura: Everything about the Kitbell wedding. I also loved Kit having Sammie talk on TV about how Chastain saved her and how proud Bell looked of his girls.

I loved any combination of Kitbell, Jake, and Sammie. They make such a beautiful family, and I hope Jake and Sammie visit again soon.

Leora W: I loved the Conrad/Billie dance, of course, but honestly, the whole hour was masterful.

My only question is, where were Padma and the twins? After how The Resident Season 6 Episode 6 ended, they shouldn't be left alone, for sure, but they weren't even mentioned.

Meaghan: This was, by far, the best episode of the season. It had a great case that made the audience emotionally invested, focusing on Kitbell, which is always a win for me, and pretty much the entire cast was utilized in some way.

Can we please get more of this? I, too, was worried about Padma. I wish they had at least mentioned something about her.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics. What are YOUR thoughts on the milestone episode and Kitbell's wedding? Sound off below!

The Resident returns with all-new episodes November 8 on FOX.

