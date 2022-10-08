The Resident Round Table: Will Ian Come Between Conrad and Cade?

We saw the effects one bullet could have on many people and a hospital.

It was the primary focus of The Resident Season 6 Episode 3, in addition to the birth of the Devi-Austin twins, Ian's deception with his drug use, and more.

Join Meaghan Frey, Laura Nowak, Carissa Pavlica, and Leora W. as they discuss it all.

What are your thoughts on how the series addressed the effects and strain of gun violence on a hospital?

Meaghan: I had mixed feelings regarding the storyline. While it was an effective way to show us the financial toll and drain of resources on a hospital, especially a public hospital, it ended up feeling a bit heavy-handed.

Even just getting rid of the final scene where they all gathered around Eucalyptus' hospital room or the scenes of Kit freaking out about the financial burden the patient was on Chastain would've gone a long way to improve the storyline.

The implications they were making with their storytelling were obvious. It wasn't necessary for them to blatantly spell it out for us. Also, to prove their point, they had to make all of our favorite characters kind of heartless and make a lot of assumptions about the patient.

I'm sure a lot of them were right, and there was evidence that the patient was shot at least once before, but they don't know for sure, so I just personally didn't love the light it painted the characters in.

Laura: As Jasmine mentioned in her tweets and review, the counter of how many medical personnel it took for that one bullet was very effective. Though, as Meaghan added, it was also heavy-handed, especially with Kit and the others looking overwhelmed around his hospital room at the end.

Carissa: Meaghan said it very well. While I know that one gunshot wound creates undue stress on many levels, I'm not sure what the message is here. Was it informational or a "for-profit hospitals" v "public hospitals" message?

The assumptions about the guy were a bit much, especially in light of Cade's work when we met her. She could have very easily been shot more than once in some of the scenarios she put herself into.

Stopping the effects of gun violence goes well beyond medical care or gun sales and to the root of how we raise our children and treat each other as human beings. There isn't an easy fix, and there won't be a fix in my lifetime.

Leora W: I don't have much to add; it's pretty well covered. The counter added to the suspense and was effective. Raising awareness about gun violence is important, though, as a friend pointed out when we were watching, the people who need to recognize that probably aren't the ones watching.

Did Conrad jump the gun with initiating the drug test? How do you think this disagreement will affect Cade and Conrad's relationship?

Meaghan: I think this was the best way Conrad could have handled the situation. If he had gone to Ian himself and made the accusation, it could've had a major impact on Cade and Ian's relationship. And, let's be honest, there is no way Ian would've owned up to it.

This way, he has no idea that Cade went to Conrad while also giving her answers to her questions.

I don't think what has happened so far will impact Conrad and Cade's relationship, but if Conrad continues to push the issue past what Cade is comfortable with, it could.

Conrad is better off taking a backseat and letting Cade lead the way with how she wants to handle it. Cade doesn't strike me as someone who is going to cover for her dad if she knows for sure he is putting people in harm's way, so Conrad needs to trust her.

Laura: I also approved of what Conrad did. He tried to think of a solution without pointing blame at Ian himself and without getting Cade's hands dirty. I can see her point as well, but I think he did the best thing for the hospital.

Carissa: I don't think it will affect their relationship because of how it ended. She didn't believe her father after he tested positive (a term I now hate with the passion of a thousand hot suns). All she wanted was for Conrad to have discussed it with her first. Seems fair to me.

Leora W: I sided with Conrad in the argument, which is interesting because last season, I sided more with Cade, but I think he did the right thing here for all the reasons stated.

I think it will affect their relationship because they've been teasing a Billie/Conrad endgame this season and needed to show cracks in ConCade. This is it.

Plus, they are both very independent and stubborn, which an argument like this highlights, and is why they don't work as a long-term couple.

How long can Ian keep barely dodging bullets? Will his deception ruin the goodwill he had with Cade?

Meaghan: Ian going out of his way to lie to Cade is what is going to hurt him in the end. Cade is a doctor. She knows addiction is a disease that is very hard to overcome. I think she could handle him relapsing. It's the broken trust that is going to hurt her the most.

I'm going to assume that Ian is going to use someone else's urine to pass the next drug test, but obviously, something is going to happen with a patient sooner rather than later, and that will expose him.

Laura: Ian is going to run out of excuses soon. Conrad and Cade are suspicious of him, and he will destroy the trust he's rebuilt with Cade by lying to her. That will destroy any relationship they have.

Carissa: I don't like this storyline because these characters have been through this enough times before that I would like to think they're hyper-aware.

After Trevor was a part of the early marketing for The Resident Season 4, I now know that it means nothing, and I fully expect he will do something that ends tragically. Then we may see Cade self-destruct.

Leora W: Carissa, I hope Cade doesn't self-destruct. I like her, and she's strong. But their relationship never has been and is only now becoming close, so when Ian screws up, which I agree he will soon, it'll be the end for them.

Do you think Padma is headed toward a post-partum depression arc? How will it impact AJ, Devon, and Leela?

Meaghan: Oh yeah, absolutely. All the complications with her pregnancy already had her in a heightened emotional state, and I don't see that going away now that her pregnancy is over.

I predict she will leave the babies with AJ and Leela and take off.

The conversation she had with Leela, where she assured her that the babies would be safe regardless of what happened to her, felt like it foreshadowed that.

As much as Padma irks me, though, I'd rather see her stick around and have them follow her through post-partum depression and get help for it rather than show it in a negative light. Women need to know that it is normal, can happen to anyone, and aren't alone.

Laura: Very possibly. She has heightened anxiety already. I hope she doesn't abandon the babies after how hard she fought to have them.

Carissa: I have no idea what's going on with her. Is it possible to have post-partum depression before giving birth? She was very negative throughout, and to me, that indicates she was in way over her head. She may be depressed, but it seems way too early for it to be considered post-partum.

Leora W: Meaghan, I love your point about post-partum representation. I agree that it looks like where they are going, and while it did occur to me that she might abandon the babies, I also agree that it would be better if she sticks around.

Also, why did she need to have that conversation with Leela when AJ was completely involved as a dad? And Carissa, perinatal depression is the term for depression during and after pregnancy.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Meaghan: I can't believe I'm saying this, but it was a Padma scene. Her reading Chronicles of Narnia while waiting for her c-section and explaining that it is comforting for her and she can't handle anything new right now really resonated with me.

As someone constantly rewatching the same TV shows because they give me comfort, I completely understood where she was coming from. It actually made her relatable for once.

Laura: This wasn't my favorite, so I'm not sure I had a favorite. I did appreciate seeing AJ holding his twin boys.

Carissa: My favorite scene was when Conrad explained to Cade what he'd done with the drug test. I like honesty, and he delivered.

Leora W: I think I have to agree with Laura. I get where Meaghan comes from, but Narnia is not a book I can get behind as a favorite, so the scene made me uncomfortable. AJ holding the twins was beautiful, though.

What are the season's strengths and weaknesses so far, and what do you hope to see explored more?

Meaghan: This season has good bones, but it just isn't living up to its full potential. The show is at its best when it focuses on the more realistic issues that impact the healthcare system.

They're doing it this season, but for some reason, it is coming across as way more forced than it usually does on this series. I'd love to see them keep the same focus but just work it into the storylines more naturally rather than making it like a PSA.

I also need them to focus more on the characters and redevelop the relationships that we all have come to know and love.

Laura: This season needs a lot of work. Parts of it are good. It has potential. As Meaghan mentioned, it needs to focus more on character development and the relationships we care about. So far, most of this year has been hard to watch.

Carissa: It's the weakest out of the gate than ever.

In my opinion, the two episodes are the weakest of the series. I'm trying not to hope anymore because I don't like to be blindsided. But I know that if things don't pick up, we may not get an ending to our beloved Chastain story that we want or deserve.

Leora W: Everyone made good points, especially Meaghan (you really brought your a-game this roundtable). I would like to see Bell in person at some point, but I imagine that's a filming issue.

I'd like to see more Billie/Conrad stuff because I think I've made my feelings on that clear. I'd like to see more nurses being celebrated and the return of some interns from last year. And maybe Billie's son could come back too?

