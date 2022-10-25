The Resident Sneak Peek: Aunt Billie Eavesdrops on Gigi Discussing Nic

at .

There is nothing like a little girl time.

It's the highly-anticipated 100th episode of The Resident and promises to be a fantastic, memorable affair.

The Resident's own Manish Dayal is directing yet again, and the momentous hour will bring about a massive event in the form of the Kitbell wedding for which we've been impatiently waiting.

Driving Gigi - The Resident

It's safe to say that it's an unmissable hour and one that fans will be talking about -- something that honors the cast, the characters, the great series, and all of those who have tuned into it over the years.

Ahead of the new installment, TV Fanatic had the privilege of scoring an exclusive sneak peek, and it will warm your heart and make you nostalgic.

Happy Couple - The Resident Season 6 Episode 6

In the clip, we see Aunt Billie takes the day off to spend time with Gigi and Bell's granddaughter, Sammie.

She's in the car and plans to take the girls dress shopping so they can have something to wear for Kit and Bell's big day.

It prompts the young girls to talk about weddings and wonder if Billie ever plans on getting married, too.

Billie wisely tells them that not everyone gets married or even wants to, which leads the girls to wonder if Conrad ever intends to get remarried.

ConBell -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 6

The conversation turns to Conrad dating Cade as Billie eavesdrops on the young girls.

Sammie wonders how Gigi feels about Cade, and Gigi expresses that she has nothing against Cade at all, but Cade isn't her mother.

From there, the two girls talk about Nic. Sammie can recall Nic vividly, as she was one of the nurses who helped her when she was in the hospital.

But sadly, poor Gigi laments her limited memories of her mother.

Child Case -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 6

It's a wholesome conversation that turns a bit sad, but it's also beautiful that the series has found ways to work Nic into the conversation.

While Nic is no longer there, her impact remains and is every bit part of this momentous celebration.

Inquiring minds would like to know what Billie was thinking throughout this conversation and how much of it she'll share with Conrad.

Of course, both have worked hard to keep Nic's memory alive for Gigi, so maybe they can figure something out to help Gigi feel more connected to her mother.

Flower Girls -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 6

The discussion about weddings and Conrad's love life also makes one wonder if we'll get any forward movement on the Conrad and Billie aspect of things.

The tension has been thick and ultimately unresolved.

Check out the clip below, and don't forget to hit the comments with your thoughts.

Tune in for an all-new, celebratory episode of The Resident tonight at 8/7c on FOX. And remember to check back with us after the episode for a full review!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

The Resident Quotes

Padma: I'm pregnant.
AJ: Wow, so I'm going to be a father.
Padma: Yes, and I want yo to know that I'm open to you being as involved as you like. I know you're going to be a loving dad and a great role model. Just meet me halfway, and listen.
AJ: I can do that. But what can I do for you know?
Padma: Hm, maybe open up another 529 account for college.
AJ: Why would we need another account?
Padma: We're having twins.

I am a nurse, not an assassin. If you don't trust me, you can leave Chastain, but if you put your hands on me again, I will have you arrested.

Nic

The Resident

The Resident Photos

Flower Girls -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 6
Child Case -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 6
ConBell -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 6
Happy Couple - The Resident Season 6 Episode 6
Driving Gigi - The Resident
Wedding Day - The Resident

The Resident Videos

The Resident Teaser: First Look at Morris Chestnut!
The Resident Teaser: First Look at Morris Chestnut!
The Resident Season 3 Trailer: Conrad is Down!
The Resident Season 3 Trailer: Conrad is Down!
The Resident Season Finale Promo: Will Jessie Survive?!
The Resident Season Finale Promo: Will Jessie Survive?!
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Sneak Peek: Aunt Billie Eavesdrops on Gigi Discussing Nic