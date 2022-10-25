The Resident Sneak Peek: Aunt Billie Eavesdrops on Gigi Discussing Nic

There is nothing like a little girl time.

It's the highly-anticipated 100th episode of The Resident and promises to be a fantastic, memorable affair.

The Resident's own Manish Dayal is directing yet again, and the momentous hour will bring about a massive event in the form of the Kitbell wedding for which we've been impatiently waiting.

It's safe to say that it's an unmissable hour and one that fans will be talking about -- something that honors the cast, the characters, the great series, and all of those who have tuned into it over the years.

Ahead of the new installment, TV Fanatic had the privilege of scoring an exclusive sneak peek, and it will warm your heart and make you nostalgic.

In the clip, we see Aunt Billie takes the day off to spend time with Gigi and Bell's granddaughter, Sammie.

She's in the car and plans to take the girls dress shopping so they can have something to wear for Kit and Bell's big day.

It prompts the young girls to talk about weddings and wonder if Billie ever plans on getting married, too.

Billie wisely tells them that not everyone gets married or even wants to, which leads the girls to wonder if Conrad ever intends to get remarried.

The conversation turns to Conrad dating Cade as Billie eavesdrops on the young girls.

Sammie wonders how Gigi feels about Cade, and Gigi expresses that she has nothing against Cade at all, but Cade isn't her mother.

From there, the two girls talk about Nic. Sammie can recall Nic vividly, as she was one of the nurses who helped her when she was in the hospital.

But sadly, poor Gigi laments her limited memories of her mother.

It's a wholesome conversation that turns a bit sad, but it's also beautiful that the series has found ways to work Nic into the conversation.

While Nic is no longer there, her impact remains and is every bit part of this momentous celebration.

Inquiring minds would like to know what Billie was thinking throughout this conversation and how much of it she'll share with Conrad.

Of course, both have worked hard to keep Nic's memory alive for Gigi, so maybe they can figure something out to help Gigi feel more connected to her mother.

The discussion about weddings and Conrad's love life also makes one wonder if we'll get any forward movement on the Conrad and Billie aspect of things.

The tension has been thick and ultimately unresolved.

Check out the clip below, and don't forget to hit the comments with your thoughts.

Tune in for an all-new, celebratory episode of The Resident tonight at 8/7c on FOX. And remember to check back with us after the episode for a full review!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.