The Resident Sneak Peek: The Raptor Aces Fatherhood

We all knew the Raptor would be a great dad.

He gets twice the shot at proving it now that he and Padma have the twins, who are officially home as their new lives begin.

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, we get a glimpse of what parenthood is like for AJ and Padma, and you can say it's bittersweet.

Padma had a difficult pregnancy, plagued with many traumatic events as she almost died a handful of times and lost one or both of the twins along the way.

It was a difficult process for Padma, AJ, and their loved ones.

But fortunately, the twins were born happy and healthy, and they could take the sweet bundles of joy home.

It seems Padma had a lot of help with Leela, AJ, and even Devon to help with the first couple of weeks with the twins home, but things are about to change.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's installment, and it's Padma's first official day alone with the twins.

In the clip, AJ and Leela are preparing for the shifts and heading out, while Padma realizes that she'll be alone with the twins for the first time.

She has mixed feelings about embarking on that journey by herself.

The twins are crying a bit, but AJ doesn't seem to mind as he changes a diaper and expresses gratitude that the boys have only given him urine diapers, not poopy ones.

Even a world-renowned surgeon isn't the biggest fan of changing poop. Go figure.

It seems like the second Leela's alarm goes off to alert her that it's time to leave, one of the babies starts crying, and Padma gets nervous.

She hasn't been able to figure out what the cries mean yet, so she's not sure what's the cause of the crying.

AJ has a little fun with the baby and starts to sing his rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star with a bit of beatboxing thrown in.

How do you not love AJ, right?

AJ also shows off the fancy tech he bought for the babies, including noises that sound like the womb and special cribs.

Padma tries to drag out the two of them sticking around a bit longer, but AJ and Leela rush off.

But it's not before AJ reassures Padma that she's already an amazing mom and reminds her that she has this.

However, the second the door closes, the babies start crying again.

We can probably guess that Padma doesn't have this after all, and she'll have a difficult time with the twins.

If you recall, she seemed a bit down after she had them and when it was time to go home.

Could Padma be on the brink of a postpartum depression storyline? Maybe she's just overwhelmed, and she'll figure things out quickly.

It's hard to say. But you can be the judge by checking out the clip below and sounding off with your thoughts and theories.

An all-new The Resident airs tonight at 8/7c on FOX.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.