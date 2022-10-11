The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Star Crossed

Love is in the air. Well, not so much. There's thirst, sabotage, betrayal, and a marriage ending.

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 3 mainly focuses on the romantic side of the characters. As Simone meets someone, Cutty, too, a betrayer from her past, revisits Laura, and Carter's marriage is over.

The rookies check off the second item in their training before being accepted into the FBI. What better way to do this if not by using a case? In the midst of this all, affairs of the heart are knocking.

That opener was insane. Bob just up and died on our rookies. His death hits home for Garza because of the similarities in their circumstances. It dawns on him that if he doesn't take it easy and take his meds, then the heart could give out at any time.

The current case was also a great one, worthy of The Rookie. If they keep this up, winning us over won't take long. They have done a great job thus far.

Simone met someone. It's about damn time. The sparks were flying, but it was disappointing because DJ came off as thirsty. They sent mixed signals with this pairing -- Jessica Betts guest-starred as DJ. In real life, she and Niecy Nash-Betts are married, so the chemistry is easy. It was already there.

However, maybe because we knew they were a couple, we set ourselves up for disappointment by expecting a huge romantic story. It's still early, so DJ may evolve from thirsting after Simone and falling for her. She is easy to fall for.

Simone: I'd love to [go to the jazz place]. But I gotta work

DJ: Put your number in.

Simone: You don't mess around.

DJ: Not when I see something I want. Permalink: Not when I see something I want.

Permalink: Not when I see something I want.

The first time Simone used her sex appeal and charm to disarm Anton, I didn't buy it. Now she has done it again; I found myself blushing, and the compliment was not even directed at me. Damn, she's smooth.

Receptionist: I can't help you. Sorry.

Simone: Ah, ah! Don't be. With them beautiful eyes baby you never have to be sorry. Permalink: Ah, ah! Don't be. With them beautiful eyes baby you never have to be sorry.

Permalink: Ah, ah! Don't be. With them beautiful eyes baby you never have to be sorry.

Carter and Simone also emerged as a great duo. If these two had been paired together as a trainee and her trainer, they would be up to some of the most insane stuff ever,

Despite being weighed down by his failing marriage, Carter manages to sneak in a joke and smile.

In another turn of romantic events, Laura is visited by her ex-best friend, who cheated on her with her then-partner. If there ever was some upsetting stuff, this is it. It never ceases to amaze me how someone can betray another person in such a way.

Laura: I'm just startled. That's all.

Garza: The new phone you just bought says otherwise. Clearly Katy's call upset you. Permalink: The new phone you just bought says otherwise. Clearly Katy's call upset you.

Permalink: The new phone you just bought says otherwise. Clearly Katy's call upset you.

They are so shameless that they do not even bother getting another ring for engagement.

That was a giant middle finger to Laura. I wouldn't blame Laura if she laid Katy flat on her back and got some punches in.

The show is trying hard to show just how straining this job can be on relationships and romance. Carter's marriage failed because of the job. Laura's relationship too.

The case of the star-crossed (?) lovers was fascinating. These kids, however, are very dumb. Why would they come back to this place? They knew that their dads were rivals, yet they couldn't find an isolated place to meet up.

How stupid is Aliz? It is known that being a drug dealer or even being related to one, keeping a low profile is a must.. yet she blasts her life on social media. Aren't they supposed to learn this in drug dealing 101?

While reviewing The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 2, I mentioned that Laura and Brendon's relationship might be the best thing to happen to both of them, and I was right. While in the car, Brendon seems to give her great advice on how to deal with her problems.

Brendon's life skills also saved the day again. This time around, it was pretty believable.

I loved the twist in the case when it turns out that Aliz had kidnapped not only herself but also Kellen. All the while, she had never loved him. She was using him.

As the guy bears his heart out in the interrogation room, I couldn't help but pity him. It goes to show that you never really know. You never really know what that one person you trust the most might be thinking about.

I derived may be way too much pleasure from watching Laura go off on Katy. There is no greater betrayal from a friend than sleeping with your partner and even being engaged to them. While using your engagement ring!

But I do wanna thank you because I will never ever let someone like you into my life again. And oh, you know what came of me being obsessive with work? I became a genius human psyche profiler. So trust me when I say this; cheaters are always going to cheat. Laura Permalink: cheaters are always going to cheat.

Permalink: cheaters are always going to cheat.

Simone's experience with being a therapist comes in handy with Carter. He seemed like the kind of guy who holds everything in, which eats at him slowly. Simone can empathize with the situation and offers sound advice.

The latest development in Simone and Cutty's relationship puts them at an even bigger risk. As it is right now, they don't trust each other. If one adds a relationship to the mix, it becomes on colossal mess.

It was good that Cutty came clean about his selfish intentions when trying to keep Simone away from DJ; he will feel betrayed to learn that Simone is seeing DJ.

Why is Simone seeing DJ again? We already established that she is just thirsty.

I hope that DJ changes and this becomes bigger than a booty call. A lot is at stake here for Simone. It's not worth losing over sex, though I feel this is the least of their problems.

What did you think of these development Feds fanatics? Let us know in the comments.

As always, you can watch The Rookie: Feds online to catch up with whatever you might have missed right here on TV Fanatic.

Star Crossed Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 2 Votes) 4.0 / 5.0

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.