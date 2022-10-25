The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Felicia

This was a much different episode in many senses. And that's a good thing.

The unit was working on two different cases on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 5. In the tropics, Carter and Simone were trying to apprehend a suspect, and back in The States, Garza, Laura, Brendon, and Elena stumble upon a crime.

The episode hit all the right notes. It ended up fulfilling some expectations and disappointing others. And still, it is a good thing that it disappointed.

We got to meet two different versions of Simone. Typically, we get the quirky Simone, who runs around doing her thing and being grossly insubordinate. And in the early minutes of the hour, we did get that Simone.

Simone: Good morning, baby! I made you these 'cause I figured you would be thirsty from all that sweet, sweet love we made last night.

But later on, we met the other version of who is menacing and means every word she says. This was thanks to the prowess of Niecy Nash-Betts as a comedic and dramatic performer.

It'd be a lie to say that it wasn't thrilling to see Simone for the first time being shut down by someone. On the plane ride home, she tries to use her guidance counselor thing on Benard, who sees right through it.

The best duo -- Elena and Garza -- is back! That was a personal treat for me. I love the jokes they have between them -- although Garza is usually on the receiving end.

Garza: That's a nice purse.

What are the chances that someone would buy a bag with stolen diamonds and end up in the FBI? It goes to show that, in one way or the other, justice will always be served.

The unit was working on two different cases, which we had not seen before.

Both cases were saved by the little twists they threw along the way. Otherwise, they'd have ended up being plain and boring.

While reviewing The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 3, I mentioned that I dreaded the episode when Cutty discovered that Simone was still dating Dina. This episode disappointed me on that front, and I am glad it did. I couldn't handle another shouting match between them both.

At some point, it also dawned on me that if Cutty and Dina's mother became a thing, like a serious thing, that'd make Simone and Dina sisters, and if they are also together, that'll be hilarious.

Of course, apart from the potential of it being funny, they risk burning two relationships to the ground when one doesn't work out. If Cutty's doesn't work out, it's doubtful that Simone will end hers, but that'd put her at odds with Cutty.

If Simone's doesn't work out, Cutty -- who would do anything for Simone -- might end his relationship with Dina's mom because of the awkwardness.

One of the most heartbreaking moments in the episode was when Cutty's friend referred to Dina as a guy -- which was an easy mistake to make as Simone made the same one -- but even after being corrected, he continued being rude.

How hard can it be to respect someone's gender identity expression? Sure, Dina is a bit more masculine than feminine, but that's no reason to disrespect her.

It was triggering because this is the same thing Niecy went through in real life after sharing her wedding photos on Twitter. It was a teaching moment about doing the bare minimum and respecting people, not only for Cutty in managing his anger but also for the audience.

Away from all that negativity, another scene stood out. That was when Laura interrogated the guy who was hit while transporting the diamonds. Some guys are too stupid beyond measure. While it made for great comedic content, I pity guys who are that dense.

How can you find everything in a woman hot -- pardon me -- intelligent? That is so problematic on so many levels.

Brendon might be in love.

The vibes were right there. While Laura is scared of Antoinette, Brendon welcomes the challenge.

It'd be safe to assume that, being the hot ex-celebrity he is, he's never really had to face much rejection from women. Let alone a woman who was quite open about it.

Brendon: Wow! Who knew?

The sheer thought that someone doesn't want him might be a huge thrill for him. It wasn't the sweetest of meetings, but something might be there.

And oh, she is an heiress to a multi-billion wine company. Chill with the stereotypes!

Does everyone from France have to have lived in a five-hundred-acre vineyard? They might have come from a stinking cheese basement. You never know!

As we neared the end of the hour, the unit tried to get some redemption by being a bit human in their handling of the suspects.

Laura took it personally when she realized the woman had been trying to escape her abuser. The fact that he had murdered his wife was enough to land him in prison for the rest of his life. And to ensure he stayed there, how about adding assaulting a federal agent to his crimes?

Simone also gives Benard a second chance with his daughter by offering him a way out. He also deserved credit for not letting them back him into a corner.

These two developments we haven't seen previously, but they were welcome. Previously, they were all about knocking some heads and making arrests.

Sometimes, all people need is someone to advocate for them when they can't and give them a second chance when they need it.

Did you also feel like this was a much different episode from the rest?

Was that good or bad?

We always love hearing from you, so hit the comments section and share your thoughts.

