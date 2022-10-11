The Voice Stunner: Blake Shelton Out After 23 Seasons

The Voice is getting a major shakeup.

Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC juggernaut since the beginning of its run, will leave in the spring following Season 23.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," the statement adds.

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!"

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

" Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

NBC announced a Spring edition Tuesday, revealing it would launch in early 2023.

Kelly Clarkson and Shelton will be joined by Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

“I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach,” Horan said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop lf talent while we battle it out with the other teams.

“I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season,” Chance said in a statement.

“I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.