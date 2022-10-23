The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20 Review: What's Been Lost

As we approach the finish line, the Walking Dead is embracing the confines of the Commonwealth, including its very slanted politics.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20 found Yumiko trying to find a solution to do what's right to save every single person she entered the Commonwealth with, which was tough.

Giving Yumiko this position of power has allowed the human rights lawyer in her to come out to play, and as a big fan of the character, it's been great.

Yumiko has been told in the past that she has a say in things that happen in the Commonwealth, so it's only natural she would want to mold the place into somewhere she would like to live in for the rest of her life.

Pamela kidnapping her people and making thinly-veiled threats would never resonate with Yumiko, and I love that she wasn't scared to follow the man who had been tracking Connie.

There's a burning desire for justice oozing from Yumiko, and Pamela should be frightened that she's tried to strongarm someone with such a big passion for justice.

Yumiko likes to know the truth, even when it doesn't put her people in the best light.

Pamela likes to be in control of the narrative, and forcing Yumiko to prosecute Eugene would make it easier to explain to the citizens of the Commonwealth that Eugene is to blame for everything.

Pamela is also used to people following her every order, and now that Yumiko has ridiculed her in a public setting, people will look to her for leadership.

For that reason, Pamela can't have her cronies bump her off or send her away from the town.

The despair on Eugene's face as he accepted his fate was heartbreaking.

He's one of the longest-serving characters on the show who has done some terrible things, but it's who he is now that matters.

When you're constantly battling for survival, people make decisions that don't align with their values, and unfortunately, that could be the reason for Eugene's demise.

It will be cool to see a trial unfold in the Commonwealth, but with Pamela constantly pulling strings, it's hard to imagine Eugene getting off scot-free.

The more likely scenario is that she'll manage to goad him into taking a plea deal -- if those exist in this new world.

Yumiko was threatened with losing all of her people, and that's something she won't take lightly as this final arc gathers steam.

"What's Been Lost" was all about putting badass females front and center, and one of the most badass characters on all of TV is Carol Peletier.

Even after 12 years, she remains one of the best because the writing for her is as strong as ever.

Ezekiel being kidnapped as she picked out cakes was a hard left turn that set the tone of dread for the episode.

Carol and Daryl teaming up with Lance is something I never expected, but they had to get out a lead on their people.

If there's one criticism about handling the Commonwealth arc, it's that none of these locations with people locked up are very secure.

Carol and Daryl are seasoned killers at this stage, but there should have been more of a struggle to escape the compound with Lance.

Carol and Daryl getting split up was just a thinly veiled attempt to give viewers some insight into Lance's long-term plans for the Commonwealth.

I did chuckle that he put the Commonwealth coin in Sebastian's mashed-up brains because that was an excellent way to wave his middle finger at Pamela without actually being there to see her reaction.

Lance has always had more significant hopes for the Commonwealth, and it's almost like he thought making these allies that serve very little in the grand scheme of things would give him a broader sense of purpose.

Restarting the world and making compromises to survive in a world ravaged by the undead is tough, but at least he had ambitions.

Carol telling him that she didn't care about the Commonwealth was fun because it's something he cared deeply about.

I'm not sure what he hoped to achieve by picking up the rifle to shoot her and Daryl at the end, but we can always trust Carol to be multiple steps ahead of her enemies.

With Melissa McBride exiting the spinoff with Norman Reedus, I'm beginning to feel that Carol might take over the Commonwealth in the end.

It's a hot take, but that conversation with Lance has to mean something other than him talking out of his ass for a few minutes.

Pamela sending all of our favorite characters to a different location on a train, all while drugging them, was dark.

Seeing Ezekiel was painful, but it would have been more satisfying to see some other characters instead of body doubles used to save on their episode fees.

We're reaching the end of this series, but it feels like the budget has been constrained throughout all of it.

What are your thoughts on Yumiko biting back at Pamela?

What do you think will become of Carol?

Are you scared about what will happen to everyone in this new location?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.