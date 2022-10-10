The Walking Dead Stars Tease the Fallout of That Shocking Death

The Walking Dead deviated from the source material again, resulting in one of the most shocking episodes to date.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18 found Max (Margot Bingham) recording Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson) revealing the corruption inside the Commonwealth.

Max enlisted Eugene (Josh McDermitt) to help her play the recording during Founder's Day as Sebastian's mother, Pamela (Laila Robins), was in damage control mode following recent events.

Sebastian realized what Max did and tried to kill her, but Eugene popped up in the nick of time and shoved Sebastian toward a walker.

Sebastian was killed, changing the trajectory of the Commonwealth arc for good.

Bingham tells TV Fanatic that Max is standing up for what's right.

"She's able to do that in a way that Mercer is not," the star shares.

"I think she's able to do all of the dirty work and really support her brother because she knows at the root of it, he also wants the same that she does as well."

Bingham adds that the gang has fought so hard and lost so many people, but she believes the corruption inside the Commonwealth goes back to human nature and hierarchy.

"It's not going to work anymore, so it's really exciting to be a part of a takeover like this or the beginning of a possible one. I'm excited to see where it goes."

Bingham says that Max would have been happy that Eugene was by her side because "she definitely would have died" had he not shoved Sebastian toward the zombie.

The actress says that people inside the Commonwealth haven't been in contact with zombies in a long time, so Max would have been shocked.

Bingham says that going forward, her character will be struggling with the weight of her actions, mainly because this world she's spent 10 years in is crumbling.

"She's lucky and happy to be safe with Eugene."

Robins says that losing Sebastian will change Pamela like never before, and she would understand if she sought revenge.

The star shared that she liked Pamela's arc because she got to portray a woman who has grown more toxic as the arc progressed.

"Her life hasn't been that easy, and it results in toxicity."

The Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC. Episodes air a week earlier on AMC+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.