The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3 Review: You're Lost Little Girl

What happens when a case becomes personal for Mary?

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3, Mary's young next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing but when she and John team up for the investigation, Mary risks her life to find the kids.

Meanwhile, Ada and Carlos team up for their own investigation while trying to find the demon that possessed Ada and find more information on the Akrida.

I know that The Winchesters is a Supernatural prequel, but I just love the fact that Jensen Ackles is a part of it both on-screen and off.

Hearing him open the episodes as Dean and narrating makes it feel that much more like Supernatural.

While we likely won't be seeing him again, at least for a while, it's still so nice to hear Dean's voice again.

And knowing that he's telling his parents' story from his dad's journal just keeps it connected to Supernatural that much more.

There's no map to being a hunter. No playbook. You gotta follow your gut. But that can only take you so far. Dean Permalink: There's no map to being a hunter. No playbook. You gotta follow your gut. But that can only...

And speaking of connections to Supernatural.

There were definitely some parallels between John and Mary and their sons.

It's pretty obvious that Dean is his mother's son.

There were quite a few similarities.

Dean was definitely one to go off on his own and not necessarily listen to those around him.

That's Mary.

The way Dean talked to kids and calmed them down and instantly making them feel better during such a scary time.

That's both his parents.

But there's also a pretty big similarity between Mary and Sam.

It's not a surprise that Sam was not like his brother in that he didn't really want to be in the hunting life.

But since Mary died when he was six months old, it was all he ever knew.

Hunting's all I have. Mary Permalink: Hunting's all I have.

And right from the start of The Winchesters, we know that Mary has been wanting out.

So that's definitely similar to Sam since both of them had only ever known hunting and wanted to find a way out.

And at one point, they both did get out.

Mary admitted to John she wanted a normal life, but knowing how that normal life turned out is definitely a heartbreaking foreshadow.

It always made me wonder what it'd be like to have a normal life. Mary Permalink: It always made me wonder what it'd be like to have a normal life.

It's hard to see how much Mary wants out, but she also knows that once she is done with hunting, she'll have nothing.

Which obviously was not true, especially since she'll have John at some point.

There is also something else that I love about The Winchesters.

It's the fact that they somehow keep introducing new monsters that we never saw on Supernatural.

Monster Club is a secret. Mary Permalink: Monster Club is a secret.

Supernatural ran for 15 years, and we saw so many monsters on that show.

But even on The Winchesters, we are seeing new monsters that are still raising the stakes in both the characters that we'll only ever see once or twice and the main characters.

The monsters are still fresh; the storylines are still fresh.

And it's something that I feel is rare for a show that is a spin-off of a show that was on for over a decade.

However, I do hope we get to see some familiar monsters, and I don't just mean returning fan-favorite characters.

Although it is nice getting something new in the mix.

Meanwhile, I love getting new dynamics between the characters.

This week we got to see more of Ada and Carlos together when they try to track down the demon's partner that possessed Ada.

We got to see them interrogate a demon, and we also found out something pretty interesting, but not surprising, about Ada.

She wants to be a witch, and she already proved how good of a witch she can be when she trapped the demon in the plant to keep him from going to Hell.

Seeing their storylines play out in the rest of the season will definitely be something to look forward to.

And I'm hoping we get more of them hunting or even their own storylines.

It's possible Ada will be focusing more on this demon storyline.

So if Carlos were to work with her on this, it would be a great chance for storylines involving the two of them, both together and separately.

While still helping the others.

One of the most surprising pieces of the episode was John's past love.

We still don't know too much about his past besides the military, so learning any information of it is a good thing.

John ran into Betty, a friend who's a cop, while investigating Mary's missing neighbor.

And Betty wasn't no ordinary friend.

John and Betty had history, and apparently, she had called after he returned home, but he never called back.

It's found out that John had given Betty a ring a while back, likely an engagement ring, but it didn't work out for them.

However, they still wanted to be friends, and it seemed like things were mutual between the two of them.

You found me once, John Winchester. I have faith you'll do it again. Mary Permalink: You found me once, John Winchester. I have faith you'll do it again.

Since it's been clear that John, of course, has a thing for Mary, we shouldn't be too worried about Betty coming in between them.

Although we know that John and Mary end up together, it would be interesting to see if anything or anyone tries to come between that.

Oh, Lata. Just what are you hiding?

At the beginning of the series, it was assumed that Lata didn't really have any family.

However, that assumption has been squashed.

Lata took a call in the episode where she was seemingly bringing up her mom and assuring her she was okay.

This raised some questions, like what is Lata hiding and why did she lie about her family?

It's highly likely this Lata storyline will gradually become a big part of the series.

It's also possible whatever she's hiding could put a rift in the team.

Ford: Monster Club sucks.

Mary: Tell me about it. Permalink: Monster Club sucks.

Hopefully whatever she's hiding isn't too risky.

But the fact that she's hiding it in the first place definitely doesn't sound good.

What do you think Lata's hiding? Will she tell the team before they find out, and it rips them up? Or is it really no that big of a deal?

Since Mary has seemingly come to terms with life after hunting, will that change once she finds her dad? And even though we know what happens with her and John, will there be anything else coming between them?

Fanatics, what are your thoughts? We're three episodes into The Winchesters, and it's already proving to be a good one with plenty of great storylines.

Megan Behnke is a staff writer for TV Fanatic, who you can follow on Twitter.