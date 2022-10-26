The Yellowstone Saga Expands: 1923 to Span Two Seasons as New Spinoffs Eyed

Taylor Sheridan's sprawling Yellowstone universe continues to expand.

Deadline reports that the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led prequel limited series has been expanded to two seasons.

The series will comprise 16 total episodes, to be split across two seasons.

However, the outlet notes that negotiations are underway to bring the cast back to shoot an additional season.

It's hard to believe these negotiations not being successful. The Yellowstone universe is huge, but time will tell whether everything goes smoothly.

The cast will be busy. It's rare to hear names like Ford and Mirren attached to a TV series, but it's a testament to the success of Yellowstone.

Additionally, the outlet says that Sheridan is contemplating two separate limited series to be set in the 1940s and 1960s.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know the series has created a universe that spans a decades-long universe.

Yellowstone Season 5 is set to premiere Sunday, November 13, on Paramount Network, but fans can watch the season premiere two weeks early at AMC theaters.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, Season 5 features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly have all been upped to series regulars.

The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein and Rob Kirkland with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

As for 1923, it is set to premiere in December.

The cast also includes James Badge Dale, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Darren Mann, Sebastian Roché, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, Julia Schlaepfer, and Timothy Dalton.

1923 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.