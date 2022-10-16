Tulsa King Official Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone's NY Mafia Capo Wreaking Havoc in OK

Who else is excited for Sylvester Stallone's starring role in Taylor Sheridan's Tulas King?

Paramount+ today released the official trailer and teaser art for the upcoming original series Tulsa King, starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone.

The trailer debuted on-air during the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS. Hey, watching football pays unexpected dividends!

Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street), who also serves as showrunner and writer.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13, exclusively on Paramount+.

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

As if Stallone isn't enough of a significant draw, check out the rest of this cast.

The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, and A.C. Peterson, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

Following the Nov. 13 premiere on Paramount+, new episodes will drop weekly on Sundays exclusively on the service.

Paramount Network will also host a special linear airing of Tulsa King on Sunday, Nov. 20, immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone.

Tulsa King will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on Sunday, Nov.13, followed by a premiere in Australia and the U.K. on Monday, Nov. 14.

The series will air later this year on Paramount+ in Latin America, Italy, and additional territories upon the service's launch.

Tulsa King is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and the upcoming series 1923, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

Taylor Sheridan's universe also expands on Paramount Network when 6666 debuts. When is that? We still don't know.

What do you think? Will you be watching Tulsa King?

Check out the trailer now.

