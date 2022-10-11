TV Ratings: All American Returns Down; The Good Doctor Slides to Lows

The broadcast networks cannot seem to catch a break in the 2022-23 season.

The CW's Monday schedule got underway last night, and the numbers are not anything to write home about.

All American Season 5 Episode 1 managed 434,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The series was down from last season's premiere (638,000 viewers/0.23 rating) and finale (669,000 viewers/0.19 rating).

All American: Homecoming followed at 343,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating -- not far off its performance last season.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1 (4.7 million/0.5 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.3 million/0.3 rating) both slipped.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise (1.8 million/0.4 rating) continued its descent, while The Good Doctor (3.1 million/0.2 rating) hit series lows.

The loss of Dancing with the Stars is having a big impact on ABC's night.

CBS had a relatively steady night with The Neighborhood (5.2 million/0.5 rating), NCIS (6.6 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS: Hawai'i (4.7 million/0.3 rating) all steady.

Bob Hearts Abishola (5 million/0.5 rating) picked up some steam.

The Voice had 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, while Quantum Leap was steady at 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Quantum Leap received a six-episode back order this week and if it continues to win its slot, it could well earn a renewal.

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.