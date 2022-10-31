TV Ratings: East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles Surge to Season Highs

East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles benefited from airing earlier than usual.

With The Equalizer in encore mode, East New York Season 1 Episode 5 soared to 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The total viewer tally marks a series high for the freshman drama.

NCIS: Los Angeles followed with 4.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, also perking up to a season-high in viewership.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Jeopardy (3 million/0.3 rating), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.1 million/0.3 rating), and The Rookie (3.4 million/0.3 rating) all lost some steam in the demo.

The CW's low-rated combo of Family Law (270,000 viewers/0.0 rating) and Coroner (323,000 viewers/0.0 rating) all came down to their lowest viewership tallies to date.

Given the network's change in strategy, it will be interesting to see whether either of these shows will return next season.

They are imports that come in at a cheaper cost, so they could return.

FOX went with The Simpsons (3.7 million/1.2 rating), The Great North (1.9 million/0.7 raring) Bob's Burgers (1.6 million/0.6 rating), and Family Guy (1.5 million/0.5 rating) all picked up some steam.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.