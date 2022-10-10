TV Ratings: East New York Rises, NCIS: LA Returns Down

CBS revamped its Sunday line-up this season, and the numbers have so far been encouraging.

The Equalizer drew 6.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating last night, while freshman East New York (5.5 million/0.4 rating) picked up some steam in viewers.

However, the demo was down a bit.

NCIS: Los Angeles returned with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

While the show is down, it is airing in the 10 p.m. slot on the night for the first time.

The show also improved on S.W.A.T.'s performance in the slot last season.

ABC's revamped Sunday continued to drop, with Celebrity Jeopardy (3.4 million/0.3 rating), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.1 million/0.3 rating), and The Rookie (3 million/0.3 rating) all down.

FOX's animated shows were up thanks to a football lead-in.

The Simpsons (3.2 million/1.0 rating), The Great North (2 million/0.6 rating), Bob's Burgers (1.7 million/0.6 rating), and Family Guy (1.7 million/0.5 rating). 

The CW's Family Law (0.4 million/0.1 rating) and Coroner (0.3 million/0.1 rating) are on par with their week-ago debuts.

NBC went with Sunday Night Football, which had 12.5 million viewers and a 3.5 rating.

Equal Rights - Family Law Season 1 Episode 2

