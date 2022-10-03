TV Ratings: The Equalizer Returns Solid; Family Law Premieres Low

The CW entered the conversation Sunday with a series debut and a series debut.

Family Law Season 1 Episode 1 kicked off with 313,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating in the demo.

Given that The CW is relying on cheaper imported programming as part of a push to become profitable, this might be enough to stick around.

The series has already been renewed for a third season in Canada, but the test will be in whether CW wants to keep the show.

Before Family Law, Coroner returned with 410,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating.

The numbers for CBS are likely to change because of late starts, but here goes:

60 Minutes had 8.9 million viewers/1.0 rating, while The Equalizer managed 6.4 million/0.5 rating/

The premiere of East New York managed 4.3 million/0.4 rating.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Jeopardy (3.4 million/0.3 rating) and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3 million/0.3 rating) were both down, while The Rookie (2.8 million/0.3 rating) was steady.

FOX's The Simpsons (1.4 million/0.4), The Great North (1 million/0.3 rating), Bob's Burgers (1 million/0.3 rating), and Family Guy (1.1 million/0.4 rating) were all down from last week's NFL

Sunday Night Football on CBS towered above the competition with 17 million viewers and a 4.3 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.