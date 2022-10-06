TV Ratings: The Real Love Boat Sets Sail on a Low Note

The Real Love Boat is not the hit CBS was hoping for.

The new reality series set sail Wednesday with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

Survivor managed 4.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating before the series debut, while The Amazing Race (2.3 million/0.3 rating).

The Amazing Race closed out the night for CBS at 2.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

CBS would be wise to swap The Real Love Boat and The Amazing Race.

NBC's rotation of Chicago Med (6.5 million/0.6 rating), Fire (7.2 million/0.7 rating), and PD (5.8 million/0.6 rating) were all on par with their season averages.

Over on ABC, The Conners (3.5 million/0.4), The Goldbergs (2.2 million/0.3), and Abbott Elementary (2.4 million/0.4) all came down in the demo, while Home Economics (1.8 million/0.3) and Big Sky (2.2 million/0.2) were steady.

The CW's fall season got underway with the return of Kung Fu.

The Olivia Liang-led drama manage 390,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

Kung Fu was steady in the demo but down in total viewers.

Stargirl had 381,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.